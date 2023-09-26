Gonorrhea Therapeutics Market Surpass USD 2 billion in Revenues by 2027 Says, Transparency Market Research

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Sept. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - According to TMR, gonorrhea therapeutics are expected to expand at a 5.3% CAGR from 2019 to 2027. According to a recent market study, the global market for gonorrhea therapeutics is expected to reach US$ 2 billion by 2027 .



Since the discovery of antibiotics, gonorrhea has been treated successfully with antibiotics, however, most antibiotics are no longer effective against the bacteria used to treat it. Investing in new gonorrhea diagnostics and therapeutics is essential for growing the market. Research institutions, pharmaceutical companies, and government agencies are all involved.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=36140

For example, the World Health Organization (WHO) reported that 82.4 million new HIV cases were reported worldwide in 2020 among people aged 15 to 49 years, with a global incidence rate of 19 cases per 1000 women and 23 cases per 1000 men.

Antibiotic-resistant strains of gonorrhea, researchers have been exploring new drug candidates. A number of new antibiotic classes are being investigated as well as existing antibiotics that have activity in treating Neisseria gonorrhoeae. Educating partners and promoting condom use are essential for preventing gonorrhea. In addition to finding effective treatments, it is important to reduce the transmission of the infection.

Africa and the Western Pacific region accounted for the majority of cases. Due to increasing cases of gonorrhea, gonorrhea therapeutics are in higher demand, thus driving the market for them.

Key Findings of Market Report

Neisseria gonorrhoeae is becoming increasingly antibiotic-resistant. Therefore, treatment guidelines by businesses are continually monitored and updated in order to combat this resistance.

A dual therapy involving the simultaneous use of two antibiotics is recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO) and other health organizations to combat antibiotic resistance.

Third-generation cephalosporins, such as ceftriaxone, remain effective in treating gonorrhea.

Vaccines are being developed to prevent gonorrhea infections. A licensed vaccine has yet to become available, despite promising preclinical studies.

Early detection and treatment of gonorrhea require accurate and rapid diagnostic tests. With the advent of point-of-care diagnostics, gonorrhea can be diagnosed quickly.



Global Gonorrhea Therapeutics Market: Growth Drivers

A rising number of cases of gonorrhea throughout the world is driving demand for better therapeutics, which is driving gonorrhea therapeutic sales. With an increasing number of cases, effective treatments are in greater demand.

Among the bacteria responsible for gonorrhea, the emergence of antibiotic-resistant strains has become a major concern. In order to combat drug-resistant gonorrhea, new antibiotics and treatments are crucial.

Sexually transmitted infections (STIs) like gonorrhea are often prioritized by government and public health organizations. A market boost can be achieved through campaigns to spread awareness, encourage testing, and treat patients.

As diagnostic technologies advance, gonorrhea can be detected more quickly and more effectively, and treatment can be tailored specifically to the patient. Several potential gonorrhea therapies are in the pipeline, such as antibiotics and combination therapies. Because of these innovations, efficacy may be improved and resistance may be reduced.

Increased awareness about the risks of gonorrhea and the importance of early diagnosis and treatment can lead to higher testing rates and greater demand for therapeutics.



Global Gonorrhea Therapeutics Market: Regional Landscape

The growing number of healthcare facilities and technologies in North America will increase demand for these therapies in the market. A person's willingness to seek medical care, healthcare facilities, and access to healthcare services all affect the gonorrhea market.

For instance, the American Medical Association released a toolkit in August 2022 to encourage physicians to screen for latent tuberculosis, gonorrhea, and viral hepatitis.

The market is also being positively impacted by an increase in coverage for drugs used in the treatment of STDs, including HIV/AIDS. The Affordable Care Act, which provides more options, has had a significant positive impact on the market and better access to health insurance for Americans with STDs. Due to these factors, the market is expected to grow in this region.



Have Question? Connect to Analyst at: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=ASK&rep_id=36140

Global Gonorrhea Therapeutics Market: Key Players



Several manufacturers dominate the global gonorrhea therapeutics market. Innovation strategies for gaining incremental market share include new product development and mergers and acquisitions. Research conducted by gonorrhea therapeutics indicates that key manufacturers offer a variety of features and pricing options.

In January 2023, Intravacc, a global leader in translating vaccines into medicines, announced positive preclinical data for Avacc 11 ®, a gonorrhea vaccine being developed by Therapyx Inc. The results of the gonorrhea vaccine candidate, formulated with encapsulated IL-12 and based on a proprietary outer membrane vesicle (OMV) platform, demonstrated resistance to infection with Neisseria gonorrhea (NG).

In September 2023, Evaxion Biotech A/S and Afrigen Biologics Pty Ltd. formed a collaboration to develop a prophylactic gonorrhea vaccine. Evaxion developed the gonorrhea targets through EDEN. EDEN's clinical validation process will be accelerated by the partnership.

Global Gonorrhea Therapeutics Market: Segmentation

By Gonococcal Infection

Uncomplicated Gonococcal Infection

Gonococcal Arthritis

Gonococcal Meningitis and Endocarditis



By Treatment

Monotherapy

Dual Therapy

By Route of Administration

Oral

Injectable

By Gender

Women

Men

Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



Place an Order Copy of Gonorrhea Therapeutics Market Report at: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=36140<ype=S

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact:

Nikhil Sawlani

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com