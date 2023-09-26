Coming in 2024: Elevate People, Ignite Change, An All-New Event from the Team at Human Resource Executive®

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Sept. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Human Resource Executive® today announced the launch of a new conference, Elevate People, Ignite Change (EPIC), scheduled to take place April 24 – 26, 2024, at the Bellagio in Las Vegas. The event will provide a forum for people-centric HR leaders, going beyond best practices to offer innovative ways to help attendees cultivate epic cultures in this new world of work.

Rebecca McKenna, Senior Vice President, HR Portfolio at ETC, a global content-based firm creating communities in education and HR sectors, said, “In every organization, HR is at the core of people success. EPIC will dig into building cultures that inspire your workforce to perform at their best. The EPIC experience will be about deepening existing connections and realizing new opportunities together. We are really excited to bring EPIC’s transformational approach to the HR community.”

Chairing the event will be Mark Stelzner, founder and Managing Partner of IA HR, an advisory firm dedicated to helping the world’s most complex multinational organizations thrive. A highly sought-after industry thought leader, Stelzner has more than 25 years of HR change management experience. Delivering cutting-edge, actionable content, the program will include topics such as redefining the employee experience, people-centricity in the age of AI, empathetic, vulnerable and transparent leadership, identity, activism and the role of HR and more.

Stelzner shared, “Elevating people and igniting change means putting our employees at the center of every experience. This is an achievable goal for HR professionals, and we’ve crafted our program to bring actionable insights from the best and brightest in our market. By unapologetically returning to a core mission of people centricity, EPIC elevates the conversations we need to have to advance our people agenda while improving the lives of our employees and leaders.”

Registration for EPIC is now open, with special introductory offers in effect. To secure a spot, visit www.EpicHR.com.

About EPIC

Elevate People, Ignite Change (EPIC) is the only industry event of its kind. Developed by Human Resource Executive®, the premier media outlet covering strategic human resource issues, EPIC helps HR leaders learn innovative and transformative ways to strengthen and future-proof their people strategies. EPIC provides attendees the opportunity to expand the networks and resources needed to better attract, retain, engage and grow talent to impact the overall success of their organizations positively. Learn more at www.EpicHR.com.