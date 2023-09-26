Endoscopy Procedures Market Size worth $53.19 Billion, Globally, by 2030 - Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

Pune, India, Sept. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Endoscopy is a minimally invasive procedure used to examine a person's digestive tract through the mouth, anus, or in small incisions. The procedure uses an endoscope, a flexible tube with a light and camera attached. Most endoscopes are thin tubes with powerful light and a tiny camera at the end. Endoscopy helps in diagnosing the body parts such as the esophagus, stomach, colon, ears, nose, throat, heart, urinary tract, and abdomen.

Endoscopy Procedures Market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $30.87 billion in 2022 and is poised to reach $53.19 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7% during 2022–2030 according to a new report published by The Insight Partners.

The growth for the endoscopy procedures market is influenced by minimally invasive surgeries and increasing prevalence of cancer.





Download Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00030021





Browse Comprehensive TOC on "Endoscopy Procedures Market Size and Forecasts (2020 - 2030), Global and Regional Share, Trends, and Growth Opportunity Analysis Report Coverage: By Procedures [Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography (ERCP), Endoscopic Submucosal Dissection (ESD), Peroral Endoscopic Myotomy (POEM), Endoscopic Ultrasound (EUS), Interventional Pulmonology and Laparoscopy, Arthroscopy and Bronchoscopy, Colonoscopy and Colposcopy, Proctoscopy and Thoracoscopy, and Others], Offering [Endoscopes, ERCP Accessories, Head positioner and Endotherapy Injection Needles, Sampling Device and Device Clip and Electrosurgical Knife, Endoscopic Ultrasound (EUS) Guided Devices, Guidewire, Forceps, Snare, Irrigation/Insufflation tubing systems, Probes, Hemostasis Clip, Polyp Traps, Single-Use Valves , Trocar sleeves and Tissue Scissors and Cutters, Retrieval Devices, and Others (Kits/Stents/Energy Devices/ Transport pad/Cleaning Brush/OT Lights, etc.)], Product Type (Disposable and Reusable), End User (Hospitals and Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Diagnostic Laboratories, and Others), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America)"

List of Tables - 165

List of Figures - 91

No. of Pages – 290





Growing Preference for Minimally Invasive Surgeries to Boost Endoscopy Procedures Market Growth During 2022–2030:

People prefer minimally invasive procedures over traditional open surgeries involving long incisions made through the muscles. These muscles take longer time to heal, whereas minimally invasive surgeries (MIS) involve smaller incisions, leading to faster recovery and patients need not visit the hospital frequently. Also, the body scars involved in MIS are barely noticeable. The main advantage of MIS over conventional open surgeries is the accuracy due to video-assisted equipment, which produces a clear and magnified image of organs or body parts being operated.

According to the article "Anatomic Study of Endoscopic Transnasal Approach to Petrous Apex," published in January 2020, endoscopy systems are widely used in MIS to find the cause of specific issues and symptoms. Traditionally, most of the hard-to-reach areas within the body are exposed through endoscopic-assisted technology. Through endoscopy, the angle of the microscope can be flexibly changed to observe the surrounding anatomical structure through the natural human foramen. It can provide the surgeon an open visual field and an operation channel without retraction, significantly improving the accuracy of the surgery. Thus, the preference of flexible endoscopy systems and the growing inclination toward minimally invasive surgeries (MIS) are factors driving the endoscopy procedures market.





Global Endoscopy Procedures Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Steris Plc, Conmed Corp, Olympus Corp, Boston Scientific Corp, PENTAX Medical, Erbe Elektromedizin Gmbh, Micro-Tech Nanjing Co Ltd, Merit Medical Systems Inc, Cook Medical LLC, Stryker Corp, and Johnson & Johnson are among the leading companies operating in the endoscopy procedures market. These players focus on expanding and diversifying their market presence by acquiring a novel customer base and tapping prevailing business opportunities in the endoscopy procedures market. Many market players are launching their innovative products in the endoscopy procedures market with advanced features.

In September 2022, Sony Olympus Medical Solutions Inc., a joint venture between Sony and Olympus, announced to have developed a surgical endoscopy system that offers surgical visualization features such as 4K, 3D, infrared (IR) imaging, and NBI (Narrow Band Imaging). Olympus sold this system as the VISERA ELITE III throughout Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), as well as a few regions of Asia, Oceania, and Japan.

In February 2023, Olympus Corp., a global MedTech company dedicated to improving people's lives through comprehensive solutions, acquired Taewoong Medical Co Ltd, a Korean manufacturer of medical devices such as gastrointestinal (GI) metallic stents, to strengthen its GI endotherapy product portfolio capabilities.





Order a Copy of this Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00030021





Global Endoscopy Procedures Market: Segmental Overview

The “Global Endoscopy Procedures Market” is segmented on the basis of procedure, offering, product type, end user, and geography. Based on procedure, is endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography (ERCP), endoscopic submucosal dissection (ESD), peroral endoscopic myotomy (POEM), endoscopic ultrasound (EUS), interventional pulmonology and laparoscopy, arthroscopy and bronchoscopy, colonoscopy and colposcopy, proctoscopy and thoracoscopy, and others. In 2022, the arthroscopy and bronchoscopy segment held the largest share of the market. The endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography (ERCP) segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. Based on offering, the market is segmented into endoscopes, ERCP accessories, visualization system, head positioner and endotherapy injection needles, sampling device and device clip and electrosurgical knife, endoscopic ultrasound guided devices, guidewire, forceps, snare, irrigation/insufflation tubing systems, probes, hemostats clip, polyps traps, single-use valves, trocar sleeves and tissue scissors and cutters, retrieval devices, and others. In 2022, the endoscopes segment held the largest share of the market. The ERCP accessories segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. The endoscopy procedures market, by product type, is segmented into disposable and reusable. The reusable segment held a larger share of the market in 2022, and the disposable segment is expected to register a higher CAGR during 2022–2030. The endoscopy procedures market, by end user, is segmented into hospitals and clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, diagnostic laboratories, and others. In 2022, the hospitals and clinics segment held the largest share of the market. The diagnostic laboratories are expected to grow the fastest rate during the forecast period.





Go through further research published by The Insight Partners:

Endoscopy Device Market - Global Analysis and Forecast to 2030

Endoscopy Guidewire Market - Global Analysis and Forecast to 2030

Robotic Endoscopy Devices Market - Global Analysis and Forecast to 2030





About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us: