Global Virtual Private Network (VPN) Strategic Market Report 2023-2030: Remote Work Revolution Amid Rising Cybersecurity Threats - VPN Market Thrives in the New Normal

Global Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market to Reach $137.7 Billion by 2030
The global Virtual Private Network (VPN) market is on a remarkable growth trajectory, starting at an estimated value of US$44.6 Billion in 2022 and expected to surge to US$137.7 Billion by 2030, showcasing a robust CAGR of 15.1% from 2022 to 2030.
This analysis encompasses various sectors such as Multiprotocol Label Switching, Cloud, IP, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Government, Healthcare, Manufacturing, and Other End-Uses, providing invaluable insights for industry stakeholders.
Among the segments analyzed, Multiprotocol Label Switching is set to achieve a 15.2% CAGR, reaching US$67.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period, while the Cloud segment is poised for substantial growth with a 17.1% CAGR over the next eight years.
Geographically, the report covers key regions including the USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa, offering a comprehensive understanding of market dynamics. The VPN market has displayed consistent growth from 2017 to 2030, with significant annual revenue figures.
In the U.S., the VPN market is valued at approximately US$16.5 Billion in 2022, while China, as the world's second-largest economy, is projected to reach a market size of US$21.5 Billion by 2030, driven by a robust CAGR of 17.6% during the period from 2022 to 2030.
Japan and Canada are also notable markets, with growth rates of 11.9% and 12.5%, respectively, expected over the 2022-2030 period. In Europe, Germany is forecasted to experience an approximate 11.9% CAGR, highlighting the promising prospects of the VPN market.
The report also provides an extensive analysis of leading competitors, equipping you with a in-depth understanding of the competitive landscape.
Key Topics Covered:
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Recession
- 2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation
- COVID-19 Pandemic Provides Strong Push for Virtual Private Networks (VPNs)
- Threat to Security and Privacy: Increase in Cyberattacks and Hacking amidst COVID-19 Pandemic
- VPN Adoption Surges as COVID-19 Pandemic Leads to a Rise in Remote Work and WFM Culture
- Average Weekly Increase in VPN Usage in March-2020
- COVID-19 Outbreak Redefines VPN Security for Corporate Sector
- An Introduction to Virtual Private Network (VPN)
- Types of VPNs
- Global Market for Virtual Private Network (VPN): Prospects & Outlook
- The Importance of VPNs
- Hardware Captures a Significant Share of VPN Market
- Global VPN Market by Component (in %) for 2020E
- MPLS Segment Leads the VPN Market
- Large Enterprises Capture Major Market Share
- Global SSL VPN Market by Enterprise Size (in %) for 2020E
- Cloud VPN Market: A High Growth Segment
- BFSI: The Major End Use Segment
- Developed Regions Lead, Developing Economies to Spearhead Future Growth
- The Future of VPN Technology
- Competition
- Comparative Review of Top Virtual Private Networks
- World Brands
- Recent Market Activity
- Virtual Private Network (VPN) - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Transforming the Way Users Browse the Internet, VPNs Continue to Gain Prominence for Businesses & Consumers Alike
- VPN Usage Statistics: An Overview
- Global VPN User Base Breakdown (in %) by Gender
- Global VPN User Base Breakdown (in %) by Age Group
- Growing Threat of Cyberattacks and Data Breaches Spurs Adoption of VPNs
- Impact of Pandemic on Businesses: % of Companies Affected by the COVID-19 Crisis
- Implementation of Effective Security Solutions Highly Critical to Prevent Hacks
- Notable Future Trends in Enterprise VPNs
- Internet Opens Up a Range of Online Security Issues, Bringing to Light the Importance of Secure Access to Networks
- Breakdown of Internet Users (in %) by Region As of March 2021
- Digital Transformation of Businesses and Changing Work Cultures Accelerate VPN Adoption
- VPN Rides the Wave of Transforming Workplace Norms
- Global Enterprise Mobility Market (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2022, and 2025
- Security Issues Concerning BYOD Adoption in Businesses Drive VPN Adoption
- Pandemic Accelerates Adoption of Remote Work or WFM Policies
- With Video & Web Conferencing Solutions Becoming Integral to Communications Amidst the Pandemic, VPN Adoption Rises among Enterprises
- Numerous Video Conferencing Benefits and Resultant Rise in Adoption Spurs Need for VPNs to Enable Secure Meetings: % of Businesses Citing a Video Conferencing Benefit
- Rapid Growth of Media Streaming Services Leads to an Increase in VPN Adoption
- Entertainment Emerges as a Key Reason Driving VPN Usage
- COVID-19 Outbreak Increases Demand for Streamed Media Services
- % of VPN Users Frequently Accessing TV Streaming Services by Service
- VPN Bypasses to Drive Adoption among Private Consumers
- With Remote/Online Education Becoming the Norm in a COVID-19 Hit World, Security and Privacy Benefits Drive Adoption of VPNs
- Global E-Learning Market Size in US$ Million by Region/Country for 2020 & 2027
- A Glance at Popular VPNs for College Institutions
- Need for Enhanced Mobile Security Boosts Mobile VPN Market
- Growing Security Risk in Mobile Devices to Stimulate Mobile VPN Usage
- Smartphone VPN: Providing Secure & Reliable Internet Connectivity for Smartphones
- Popular Android VPNs
- Number of Mobile Client Installations (in Thousands) in App Store by VPN Brand for 2019
- Number of Mobile Client Installations (in Thousands) in Google Play Store by VPN Brand for 2019
- Top Mobile VPN Service Providers: Ranked by Number of Installations for the Period Jan-May 2020
- Cloud VPN Market Poised to Grow at a High Rate
- Site-to-Site VPN Market Benefits from Rising Enterprise Investments into Networking Solutions
- Anonymity and Privacy Advantages Drive Adoption of VPNs among Consumers
- Small Businesses Poised to Benefit from VPN Adoption
- OpenVPN Access Server Facilitates Faster VPN Deployment
- Promise of Better Security Supports Adoption of VPN in BFSI Sector
- Government Agencies Struggle with Legacy VPNs amidst the COVID-19 Outbreak
- Use of VPN among Healthcare & Emergency Service Providers on the Rise
- Telecommunication Industry Makes Use of VPN Capabilities
- Restrictions on VPN, Political Censorship and Regulations in Certain Nations Impede Market Growth
- Number of Government Requests to Google for Information on User Data and Activity by Country for H1 2020
- VPN Holds Potential as Digital Marketing Tool
- How VPN Helps in Protecting Online Privacy
- Key Security and Performance Challenges of VPNs
- Common Problems and Vulnerabilities Related to Deployment of VPN Services
- VPNs May Fall Short in Protecting Against Current Sophisticated Cyberattacks
- Emergence of Alternatives Threatens VPN
