Global Virtual Private Network (VPN) Strategic Market Report 2023-2030: Remote Work Revolution Amid Rising Cybersecurity Threats - VPN Market Thrives in the New Normal

Global Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market to Reach $137.7 Billion by 2030

The global Virtual Private Network (VPN) market is on a remarkable growth trajectory, starting at an estimated value of US$44.6 Billion in 2022 and expected to surge to US$137.7 Billion by 2030, showcasing a robust CAGR of 15.1% from 2022 to 2030.

This analysis encompasses various sectors such as Multiprotocol Label Switching, Cloud, IP, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Government, Healthcare, Manufacturing, and Other End-Uses, providing invaluable insights for industry stakeholders.

Among the segments analyzed, Multiprotocol Label Switching is set to achieve a 15.2% CAGR, reaching US$67.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period, while the Cloud segment is poised for substantial growth with a 17.1% CAGR over the next eight years.

Geographically, the report covers key regions including the USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa, offering a comprehensive understanding of market dynamics. The VPN market has displayed consistent growth from 2017 to 2030, with significant annual revenue figures.

In the U.S., the VPN market is valued at approximately US$16.5 Billion in 2022, while China, as the world's second-largest economy, is projected to reach a market size of US$21.5 Billion by 2030, driven by a robust CAGR of 17.6% during the period from 2022 to 2030.

Japan and Canada are also notable markets, with growth rates of 11.9% and 12.5%, respectively, expected over the 2022-2030 period. In Europe, Germany is forecasted to experience an approximate 11.9% CAGR, highlighting the promising prospects of the VPN market.

The report also provides an extensive analysis of leading competitors, equipping you with a in-depth understanding of the competitive landscape.



What`s New?

Special discussions on the global economic climate and market sentiment

Coverage on global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence analysis across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and trademarked research platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Recession

2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

COVID-19 Pandemic Provides Strong Push for Virtual Private Networks (VPNs)

Threat to Security and Privacy: Increase in Cyberattacks and Hacking amidst COVID-19 Pandemic

VPN Adoption Surges as COVID-19 Pandemic Leads to a Rise in Remote Work and WFM Culture

Average Weekly Increase in VPN Usage in March-2020

COVID-19 Outbreak Redefines VPN Security for Corporate Sector

An Introduction to Virtual Private Network (VPN)

Types of VPNs

Global Market for Virtual Private Network (VPN): Prospects & Outlook

The Importance of VPNs

Hardware Captures a Significant Share of VPN Market

Global VPN Market by Component (in %) for 2020E

MPLS Segment Leads the VPN Market

Large Enterprises Capture Major Market Share

Global SSL VPN Market by Enterprise Size (in %) for 2020E

Cloud VPN Market: A High Growth Segment

BFSI: The Major End Use Segment

Developed Regions Lead, Developing Economies to Spearhead Future Growth

The Future of VPN Technology

Competition

Comparative Review of Top Virtual Private Networks

World Brands

Recent Market Activity

Virtual Private Network (VPN) - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Transforming the Way Users Browse the Internet, VPNs Continue to Gain Prominence for Businesses & Consumers Alike

VPN Usage Statistics: An Overview

Global VPN User Base Breakdown (in %) by Gender

Global VPN User Base Breakdown (in %) by Age Group

Growing Threat of Cyberattacks and Data Breaches Spurs Adoption of VPNs

Impact of Pandemic on Businesses: % of Companies Affected by the COVID-19 Crisis

Implementation of Effective Security Solutions Highly Critical to Prevent Hacks

Notable Future Trends in Enterprise VPNs

Internet Opens Up a Range of Online Security Issues, Bringing to Light the Importance of Secure Access to Networks

Breakdown of Internet Users (in %) by Region As of March 2021

Digital Transformation of Businesses and Changing Work Cultures Accelerate VPN Adoption

VPN Rides the Wave of Transforming Workplace Norms

Global Enterprise Mobility Market (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2022, and 2025

Security Issues Concerning BYOD Adoption in Businesses Drive VPN Adoption

Pandemic Accelerates Adoption of Remote Work or WFM Policies

With Video & Web Conferencing Solutions Becoming Integral to Communications Amidst the Pandemic, VPN Adoption Rises among Enterprises

Numerous Video Conferencing Benefits and Resultant Rise in Adoption Spurs Need for VPNs to Enable Secure Meetings: % of Businesses Citing a Video Conferencing Benefit

Rapid Growth of Media Streaming Services Leads to an Increase in VPN Adoption

Entertainment Emerges as a Key Reason Driving VPN Usage

COVID-19 Outbreak Increases Demand for Streamed Media Services

% of VPN Users Frequently Accessing TV Streaming Services by Service

VPN Bypasses to Drive Adoption among Private Consumers

With Remote/Online Education Becoming the Norm in a COVID-19 Hit World, Security and Privacy Benefits Drive Adoption of VPNs

Global E-Learning Market Size in US$ Million by Region/Country for 2020 & 2027

A Glance at Popular VPNs for College Institutions

Need for Enhanced Mobile Security Boosts Mobile VPN Market

Growing Security Risk in Mobile Devices to Stimulate Mobile VPN Usage

Smartphone VPN: Providing Secure & Reliable Internet Connectivity for Smartphones

Popular Android VPNs

Number of Mobile Client Installations (in Thousands) in App Store by VPN Brand for 2019

Number of Mobile Client Installations (in Thousands) in Google Play Store by VPN Brand for 2019

Top Mobile VPN Service Providers: Ranked by Number of Installations for the Period Jan-May 2020

Cloud VPN Market Poised to Grow at a High Rate

Site-to-Site VPN Market Benefits from Rising Enterprise Investments into Networking Solutions

Anonymity and Privacy Advantages Drive Adoption of VPNs among Consumers

Small Businesses Poised to Benefit from VPN Adoption

OpenVPN Access Server Facilitates Faster VPN Deployment

Promise of Better Security Supports Adoption of VPN in BFSI Sector

Government Agencies Struggle with Legacy VPNs amidst the COVID-19 Outbreak

Use of VPN among Healthcare & Emergency Service Providers on the Rise

Telecommunication Industry Makes Use of VPN Capabilities

Restrictions on VPN, Political Censorship and Regulations in Certain Nations Impede Market Growth

Number of Government Requests to Google for Information on User Data and Activity by Country for H1 2020

VPN Holds Potential as Digital Marketing Tool

How VPN Helps in Protecting Online Privacy

Key Security and Performance Challenges of VPNs

Common Problems and Vulnerabilities Related to Deployment of VPN Services

VPNs May Fall Short in Protecting Against Current Sophisticated Cyberattacks

Emergence of Alternatives Threatens VPN

