From 2022 to 2031, Smart Antenna Market Sales are Expected to Flourish at a CAGR of 8.5% | Transparency Market Research, Inc.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Sept. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The smart antenna market was estimated to have acquired US$ 6.63 billion in 2020. It is anticipated to register an 8.5% CAGR from 2022 to 2031 and by 2031, the market is likely to gain US$ 15 billion.



For mmWave 5G applications, liquid crystal smart antennas are a ground-breaking innovation. To overcome the difficulties posed by commercial mmWave 5G end-use scenarios, phased array smart antennas are being developed using the liquid crystal technology.

The market for smart antennas is experiencing development restrictions due to issues including signal penetration, the mmWave spectrum's restricted range, and costly infrastructure investment costs.

With mmWave 5G, signal penetration might be difficult because mmWave is readily obstructed by structures and bad weather. Another barrier to market development is the mmWave spectrum's restricted range, which is much less than that of 4G at roughly 300 meters. In order to use liquid crystal smart antennas to give consistent and dependable coverage, extra equipment is now required.

Market Snapshot:



Report Coverage Details Estimated Revenue US$ 15 Bn Growth Rate - CAGR 8.5% Forecast Period 2021-2031 No. of Pages 167 Pages Market Segmentation By Product Type , Application, Region Regions Covered North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa Companies Covered Alcatel-Lucent International Holdings Inc. (Nokia), ArrayComm, Broadcom Corporation, California Amplifier Inc., Cobham Antenna Systems, Intel Corporation, Motorola Solutions Inc., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., and Sierra Wireless, Inc.

Key Findings of the Market Report

The necessity for high-speed communication networks and rising demand for wireless communication are important aspects driving the growth of the smart antenna market.

Wireless technologies are becoming an even more important component of mobile communication due to the growing demand for quick access to information.

The most urgent issue with wireless communication networks is interference and spectral efficiency. The spectrum is being strained by mobile video, wireless Internet, and data transmission.

Smart antenna systems have become a potential technique to improve spectrum efficiency of current and future wireless communication systems by utilizing the spatial domain.

Market Trends for Smart Antenna

Smartphones benefit from good network performance and significant battery savings thanks to clever antenna technologies. On the other hand, the conventional omnidirectional antennas waste electricity and cause interference.

Smart antennas employ software to determine the signal's direction before orienting themselves correctly. In turn, this can eliminate call dropouts and double the battery life of traditional antennas. Businesses are primarily creating smart antenna systems for cellphones.

The demand for smartphones is projected to continue to expand in the future, which is driving a strong parallel expansion in the market for smart antennas.



Global Market for Smart Antenna: Regional Outlook

Various reasons are propelling the growth of the smart antenna market in different countries. These are:

In 2020, the North American area held a sizable market share of 32%. A high smartphone adoption rate combined with stringent 5G smart antenna specifications has led to the region's steady growth.

The sector has a well-established foundation of major businesses in the North American area because of the early adoption. The market in North America has performed well year over year as a consequence of the rapid development and implementation of technologies.

At a CAGR of 8% from 2021 to 2031, Asia Pacific is anticipated to become the area with the fastest growth. This region's developing nations provide the market several prospects for little expense.



Global Smart Antenna Market: Key Players

The primary manufacturers of smart antennas are concentrating on providing clients with cutting-edge equipment. The following companies are well-known participants in the global smart antenna market:

Alcatel-Lucent International Holdings Inc. (Nokia)

ArrayComm

Broadcom Corporation

California Amplifier Inc.

Cobham Antenna Systems

Intel Corporation

Motorola Solutions Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Sierra Wireless Inc.



Key developments in the global smart antenna market are:

In order to address the steadily rising demand from consumers for high-speed data networks, Intel Corporation is consistently working to offer cutting-edge technologies like LTE and 5G technology.

A partnership for the development of IP and software for wireless communication was announced by Cadence and ArrayComm LLC. Through this collaboration, Cadence and ArrayComm will collaborate to develop high performance communication software and intellectual property (IP) based on Cadence's DSP core, not just for 5G but also for upcoming new, advanced technologies.

In collaboration with Orange and the German company Kathrein, Alcatel-Lucent International Holdings Inc. created a novel antenna for 5G technology. This brand-new, high-performance antenna system combines a large MIMO adaptive antenna as well as a multiband passive antenna into a single component.



Global Smart Antenna Market Segmentation

Type

Switched Multi-beam Antenna

Adaptive Array Antenna

Technology

MIMO (Multiple Input Multiple Output)

MISO (Multiple Input Single Output)

SIMO (Single Input Multiple Output)



Application

Wi-Fi Systems

Cellular Systems

WiMax Systems

Radar

Others



Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South



