Global Online Gambling & Betting Market is Anticipated to Reach US$ 182.2 Billion by 2031, Expanding at an 11.5% CAGR: TMR Report

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Sept. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The online gambling & betting market acquired a valuation of US$ 62.0 billion in 2021. It is anticipated to register an 11.5% CAGR from 2022 to 2031 and by 2031; the market is likely to gain US$ 182.2 billion.



Real-time, in-play betting is gaining traction as bettors seek more dynamic and engaging experiences. It allows users to place bets during live events, enhancing the excitement and potential rewards. VR technology is revolutionizing the way people experience online gambling.

VR casinos offer immersive and interactive gaming environments, providing a unique and realistic feel. The integration of cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin is offering anonymity and quicker transactions. Crypto gambling sites are becoming popular among users seeking security and convenience.

Online casinos are incorporating social gaming elements to attract a broader audience. These platforms encourage social interaction and competition among players. Tailoring content to specific regions and cultures is becoming more important.

Offering games, payment methods, and customer support in local languages and currencies enhances user engagement. Specialized betting markets, such as politics, entertainment, and virtual sports, are gaining popularity. These markets provide new avenues for bettors to explore.

Advanced data analytics and artificial intelligence are helping operators better understand user preferences, optimize odds, and prevent fraud. Beyond cryptocurrencies, alternative payment methods like digital wallets and prepaid cards are becoming increasingly popular for seamless transactions.

Gamification features such as loyalty programs, challenges, and rewards are being integrated into betting platforms to keep users engaged and loyal. AR technology is beginning to make its mark in online gambling, offering enhanced graphics and interactive elements.

Market Snapshot:



Market Revenue US$ 62.0 Bn Estimated Revenue US$ 182.2 Bn Growth Rate - CAGR 11.5% Forecast Period 2022-2031

Key Findings of the Market Report

Sports betting is poised to lead due to surging interest in sports like football and cricket, asserting dominance in the global market.

Mobiles & tablets dominate the device type segment in the online gambling & betting market due to their accessibility and convenience.

Foreign gaming sources dominate the online gambling & betting market, largely overshadowing local gaming sources due to global accessibility.



Market Trends for Online Gambling & Betting

Many online gambling and betting platforms are incorporating live streaming features, allowing users to watch events in real-time while placing bets. This development enhances user involvement and offers a deeper and more engrossing encounter.

The market is witnessing a shift towards seamless cross-platform accessibility. Players can now seamlessly transition between devices like smartphones, tablets, and desktops, ensuring uninterrupted gameplay and convenience. This trend caters to users' preferences for flexibility and ease of access across various devices

Market for Online Gambling & Betting: Regional Outlook

Europe boasts a well-established online gambling market, with countries such as the United Kingdom, Malta, and Gibraltar serving as key hubs. Strict regulations ensure consumer protection while fostering market growth. The region embraces innovation in gaming technology and emphasizes responsible gambling.

North America, particularly the United States, is witnessing a transformation in online gambling. Legalization efforts are expanding the market, with several states allowing online betting. Canada also presents significant opportunities, with provinces like Ontario moving toward regulation.

Asia-Pacific is a hotbed of online gambling growth, driven by the burgeoning middle class and mobile penetration. Markets like China and India show immense potential, although regulatory complexities remain a challenge. Macau, known for its brick-and-mortar casinos, is exploring online gambling options.



Worldwide Online Gambling & Betting Market: Key Players

The competitive landscape in the online gambling and betting market is fierce, characterized by a multitude of operators striving for market share. These companies engage in intense competition by offering a wide range of games, innovative features, and enticing promotions. They also prioritize user experience, security, and responsible gaming measures to attract and retain a diverse and discerning customer base.

The following companies are well-known participants in the global online gambling & betting market:

888 Holdings plc.

The Stars Group

Paddy Power Betfair plc

Fortuna Entertainment Group

GVC Holdings Plc (Entain plc)

Bet365 Group Ltd

Betfred Ltd

The Betway Group

Kindred Group

William Hill plc

Betsson AB

Mybet Holding

Rank Group



Key developments in the global Online Gambling & Betting market are:

Company Year Key Developments 888 Holdings plc. 2023 888AFRICA, a premier betting and gaming joint venture co-owned by 888 Holdings plc, has successfully acquired BetLion, a licensed gaming operator in Kenya and Zambia since 2019. This strategic move furthers 888AFRICA's expansion across the African continent. GVC Holdings Plc (Entain plc) 2023 GVC Holdings Plc (Entain plc) has successfully acquired Angstrom Sports for £81 million, with potential additional payments of up to £122 million distributed over three years.

Global Online Gambling & Betting Market Segmentation

Gaming Type

Poker

Casino

Social Gaming

Lottery

Bingo

Fantasy Sports

Sports Betting Football Rugby Basketball Hockey Cricket Others (Baseball, Cycling, etc.)





Device Type

Desktops & Laptops

Mobiles & Tablets

Gaming Source

Foreign Gaming Sources

Local Gaming Sources

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America



