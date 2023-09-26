DVoices Celebrates Dominican Culture with Inaugural Event in NYC, Showcasing Comedian Aida Rodriguez

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In an effort to recognize and celebrate the richness of the Dominican culture, DVoices, a dynamic podcast media and networking platform, is thrilled to announce its first-ever event scheduled for October 20th in New York City. This event, featuring the acclaimed comedian Aida Rodriguez, aims to connect Hispanic communities across New York City, New Jersey, Connecticut, and Lawrence, Massachusetts.



Boosting Dominican Heritage in the US

DVoices is captivating audiences with their podcast series, where inspiring Dominican descendants narrate their life stories as children of Dominican immigrants in the US. Now, it’s time to elevate this engagement with a live panel discussion featuring influential personalities who have made significant contributions to their respective fields.

Panelists making a difference

Esteemed panelists include author Carmen Rita Won, author of the book “Why Didn’t You Tell Me?” – Raul Lopez, founder of Luar – Oz Rodriguez, director of the movie “Miguel Wants to Fight,” – Edrizio de la Cruz, tech entrepreneur and author of the book “The Underdog Founder,” – and Lulu Cordero, Bomba Curls CEO and founder. The panel will be moderated by Johanna Ferreira from POPSUGAR Juntos (Vox Media).

A Night at NeueHouse

NeueHouse, a renowned space for creators and innovators, will serve as the backdrop for this extraordinary event. We’re grateful to Phoenix Tower International and the Hispanic Federation for their generous sponsorship, making the DVoices vision a reality.

Supporting The DREAM Project

The evening will culminate in a cocktail gala supporting The DREAM Project, a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing educational opportunities to underprivileged children in the Dominican Republic. The gala will spotlight a performance by comedian Aida Rodriguez, an award ceremony, and a celebration of the Dominican culture featuring luminaries and celebrities like Dasha Polanco, who will be recognized for her support of this organization.

Get your tickets today

Tickets are available now at DVoices. Don’t miss this historic event celebrating Dominican heritage and making a positive impact.

About DVoices

Founded by Carlos Lamarche, a notable Dominican TV journalist, and Waldo Tejada, a seasoned marketer, DVoices is a platform that highlights Dominican descendants’ experiences, challenges, and contributions to society through engaging podcast series.

About The DREAM Project

The DREAM Project is a nonprofit organization that empowers individuals and builds sustainable communities in the Dominican Republic through comprehensive educational programs.

Editors: Please RSVP by October 6, 2023 to secure your spot at the event.

