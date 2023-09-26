BRODSKY & SMITH SHAREHOLDER UPDATE: Notifying Investors of the Following Investigations: Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq – ICPT), Splunk, Inc. (Nasdaq – SPLK), Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (Nasdaq - AMTI), NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq – NXGN)

BALA CYNWYD, Pa., Sept. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brodsky & Smith reminds investors of the following investigations. If you own shares and wish to discuss the investigation, contact Jason Brodsky (jbrodsky@brodskysmith.com) or Marc Ackerman (mackerman@brodskysmith.com) at 855-576-4847. There is no cost or financial obligation to you.



Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq – ICPT)

Under the terms of the agreement, Intercept will be acquired by Alfasigma S.p.A (“Alfasigma”) for $19.00 per share in cash for each share of Intercept held. The investigation concerns whether the Intercept Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether Alfasigma is paying fair value to shareholders of the Company.

Splunk, Inc. (Nasdaq – SPLK)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, Splunk will be acquired by Cisco (Nasdaq – CSCO) for $157.00 per share in cash for each share of Splunk held. The investigation concerns whether the Splunk Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether Cisco is paying fair value to shareholders of the Company.

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (Nasdaq - AMTI)

Under the terms of the Agreement, AMT will be acquired by Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (“Cyclo Therapeutics”) (Nasdaq - CYTH) in an all-stock transaction. AMT stockholders will receive approximately 0.174 shares of Cyclo Therapeutics in exchange for each of their shares in AMT (subject to adjustment based on AMT’s net cash at closing). Cyclo Therapeutics expects to issue approximately 7.624 million shares of Cyclo Therapeutics’ common stock to AMT shareholders, equating to approximately 25% of the combined company on a fully diluted basis. The investigation concerns whether the AMT Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether Cyclo Therapeutics is paying fair value to shareholders of the Company.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq – NXGN)

Under the terms of the agreement, NextGen Healthcare will be acquired by acquired by Thoma Bravo. Under the terms of the merger agreement, NextGen Healthcare shareholders will receive $23.95 per share in cash. The investigation concerns whether the NextGen Healthcare Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether Thoma Bravo is paying fair value to shareholders of the Company.

