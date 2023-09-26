Cartesi Rollups go live on Mainnet with the first DApp, Honeypot

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Cartesi (CTSI), an app-specific rollup protocol with a virtual machine that runs Linux distributions, has its first DApp launched on the Ethereum Mainnet: Honeypot ; a DApp designed to allow developers to challenge the security of Cartesi Rollups. As the Honeypot DApp is tested and fortified, developers and users will have increased confidence in the security of Cartesi’s tech to launch and use new DApps that hold real assets – marking the beginning of a new era for the Cartesi ecosystem.



“We want to welcome all developers to test Cartesi’s Rollup infrastructure – but in a fun gamified challenge. Cartesi’s goal is to remove existing limitations web3 developers face by allowing them to import decades of familiar programming tools, libraries, and languages to blockchain. By doing so, Cartesi unlocks a new design space that allows developers to reach past what was previously unimaginable with past web3 applications,” said Gabriel Barros , a Developer Advocacy contributor to Cartesi.

The first to hack the Honeypot will be able to drain the funds – no strings attached. In the backend code of the Honeypot DApp there is an algorithm that only allows the Cartesi Foundation’s depositor account to withdraw funds. Participants face the challenge of breaking the code and withdrawing the funds to an account that they own.

If Honeypot goes unhacked, it would hold approximately 1,772,889 CTSI after 1 year ( over $265,000 ). If no user manages to drain the funds, proving the resiliency of Cartesi’s security, the Foundation will re-evaluate funding for the Honeypot initiative, including whether to withdraw the locked funds and dedicate them to ecosystem initiatives.

If you’re up for the Honeypot challenge , take your shot at hacking it and see if you can win 35,000 CTSI (and counting). Whether you’re a web3 builder or simply curious about the first DApp built with Cartesi Rollups, follow the progress and engage with the community through social channels, including Discord and Reddit .

Learn more about Cartesi and connect with core contributors at All Things Open (Oct 15-17) , Devconnect and ETHGlobal Istanbul (Nov 13-19) for a chance to win the bounty . For more information please join our Discord .

