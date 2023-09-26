Origem Energia and Datagration Join Forces to Revolutionize Energy Analytics in Brazil's Oil and Gas Industry

HOUSTON, Sept. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Origem Energia, a trailblazing Brazilian integrated energy solutions provider, and Datagration, a pioneering US-based energy and environmental Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) developer, are delighted to announce a groundbreaking three-year commercial agreement focused on the implementation of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) technologies in the energy sector.



The heart of this partnership lies in PetroVisor™, a cutting-edge SaaS Platform developed by Datagration. PetroVisor empowers Origem Energia to seamlessly integrate intricate engineering, operations, financial, and other enterprise data, enabling the company to execute and automate intricate analytics processes. The platform harnesses the power of advanced AI and ML technology, facilitating the centralized consolidation, cleansing, and integration of data from diverse sources.

According to Luna Viana, COO at Origem Energia, the collaboration has been successful: "This has been a productive and innovative collaboration from the outset. Our Engineers and Data Scientists worked with their peers at Datagration to prove the value of PetroVisor. As a pilot, we integrated multi-source production and well test data from fifty wells. This, coupled with dashboard visualizations, improved our back allocation process and provides predictions driven by automated Decline Curve Analysis."

With the pilot's success, Origem Energia and Datagration are now deploying PetroVisor across all of Origem's producing assets. PetroVisor's AI and ML-driven analytical applications are poised to revolutionize the efficiency and effectiveness of Origem's operational management.

Peter Bernard, Datagrations’ CEO and Chairman shared his perspective on the partnership: "We now have PetroVisor users in many of the world's oil and gas producing regions. But this is our first fully commercial contract in Brazil. As the implementation progressed, we found ourselves to be highly aligned with Origem's bold, entrepreneurial, and innovative values. This is two great companies working together to push the boundaries of AI and ML in upstream oil and gas."

The success story speaks for itself: PetroVisor has already effectively integrated multi-source production and well testing data from fifty wells, resulting in enhanced production estimates, streamlined back allocation processes, and predictive insights powered by automated Decline Curve Analysis. The solution is a fully automated Virtual Flow Meter, empowering Origem Energia's engineers with real-time production dashboards that guide their strategic decisions and asset management.

The ongoing partnership shows Origem Energia's commitment to embracing digital technologies to optimize processes, enhance cost-effectiveness, and elevate production efficiency. By leveraging Datagration's state-of-the-art technology, Origem Energia aims to replace traditional oil and gas processes with innovative workflows tailored to Brazilian production operations.

With PetroVisor, Origem Energia eliminates uncertainties arising from data gaps caused by lost sensors or missed well testing. This platform ushers in a new era of production management, enabling trend analysis and proactive measures to correct and prevent deferred production.

Origem Energia and Datagration's collaboration marks a pivotal step forward in the energy sector's ability to manage and optimize production processes. By utilizing PetroVisor's capabilities to their fullest potential, including its Machine Learning algorithms for integrating testing and sensor data and utilizing historical production data for estimation, both companies are revolutionizing data analytics in oil and gas operations worldwide.

About Datagration | Datagration makes data and analytics right-time, ML-driven, collaborative & actionable. By connecting and integrating a client’s data we amplify an organization’s potential. We work with our clients to configure our PetroVisor™ and EcoVisor SaaS-based platforms into a universally accessible system. This empowers teams to achieve business goals through data integration, analysis, benchmarking, and collaboration faster and more accurately than ever before.

About Origem Energia | Origem Energia is one of the main independent onshore Brazilian companies operating in the energy and infrastructure segment with integrated gas-based solutions focused on the development and security of the country's energy matrix. The company operates 32 concessions in the states of Alagoas, Bahia, Espírito Santo and Rio Grande do Norte. With integrated infrastructure, it comprises a network of 480 km of pipelines, a NGPU and direct access to the Brazilian national gas grid from TAG and to Alagoas maritime terminal (TAMAC), in addition to a pilot project of underground storage of natural gas (USNG) and two licensed thermoelectric projects with a combined capacity of 280MW.

Since the acquisition of the Alagoas Cluster (onshore fields and one in shallow waters), in February 2022, Origem Energia has more than doubled the natural gas production of the Pilar and Furado stations, located in the hub. Added together, they went from 396 thousand cubic meters per day (in February) to produce the current 1.5 million cubic meters per day. In turn, it has a total production of more than 12 thousand barrels of oil equivalent / day (oil and gas). The company also manages the Tucano Sul Cluster (BA), in addition to other fields.

Origem Energia is controlled by Prisma Capital, an alternative asset manager with a portfolio of R$15 billion.

