Old National team members volunteer more than 7,200 hours during ‘Better Together Days’ volunteer blitz

EVANSVILLE, Ind., Sept. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Old National Bank celebrated its 2nd annual Better Together Volunteer Days event on September 20th and 21st. This two-day volunteer blitz provided team members across Old National’s Midwest footprint with a chance to give back to the communities where they live and work.



In every market that Old National serves, team members were encouraged to sign up for a volunteer shift during the two-day blitz. There were also virtual volunteer opportunities.

Better Together Days 2023 results :

Nearly 2,400 Old National team members participated.

Together, they spent more than 7,200 hours volunteering.

More than 175 organizations were served during Better Together Days.



“As Old National grows geographically, serving in our communities really keeps us grounded in terms of our mission as a community bank,” said Kathy Schoettlin, Chief Brand & Culture Officer. “We are excited about this annual opportunity to strengthen and serve our communities through volunteerism, and we’re also proud of our team members for making service a vital part of our organizational culture.”

Click here to access high resolution (300 dpi) photos of the volunteer activities sorted by community. All photos may be credited to Old National.

ABOUT OLD NATIONAL

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB) is the holding company of Old National Bank, which is the sixth largest commercial bank headquartered in the Midwest. With approximately $48 billion of assets and $29 billion of assets under management, Old National ranks among the top 30 banking companies headquartered in the U.S. Tracing our roots to 1834, Old National Bank has focused on community banking by building long-term, highly valued partnerships with clients and in the communities it serves. In addition to providing extensive services in retail and commercial banking, Old National offers comprehensive wealth management, investment, and capital market services. For more information and financial data, please visit Investor Relations at oldnational.com.

Media Relations:

Rick Vach

(904) 535-9489

rick.vach@oldnational.com



