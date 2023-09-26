ARC Announces Appalachian Leadership Institute Fellows for 2023-2024

Washington, DC, Sept. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) announced the 40 fellows selected for the 2023-2024 Class of the Appalachian Leadership Institute, a free leadership and economic development training opportunity for individuals currently living and/or working in one of ARC’s 13 Appalachian states. The 2023-2024 class comprises a diverse network of professionals representing all 13 Appalachian states and a wide spectrum of perspectives and sectors, including tourism, healthcare, education, civil service, and more.

The nine-month curriculum is anchored by six multi-day seminars across the Appalachian Region focusing on each of ARC’s strategic investment priorities, which aim to strengthen economic and community growth in Appalachia. From October 2023 through July 2024, this class will focus on skill-building seminars and best practice reviews to prepare fellows to:

Design effective economic development project proposals

Integrate community assets into long-term economic development strategies

Identify resources available to spark economic and community development

Locate and access investment capital from a variety of public and private sources

Prepare competitive applications for public grant opportunities

Use expanded connections and leadership skills to create strong regional partnerships

“Growing and supporting the next generation of Appalachian leaders is integral to the future success of our region,” said ARC Federal Co-Chair Gayle Manchin. “I send my sincerest congratulations to the newest round of Appalachian Leadership Institute fellows, as well as my appreciation for all the work and passion they put into helping their communities thrive and compete.”

The fifth class of Appalachian Leadership Institute fellows were selected via a competitive application process to reflect the Appalachian region’s wide range of economic development challenges, opportunities, and strategies. The 2023-2024 Appalachian Leadership Institute fellows are:

Alabama

Kenneth Anderson, Director, City of Huntsville – DEI, Madison

Paul Kennedy , President, Walker Area Community Foundation, Jasper

, President, Walker Area Community Foundation, Jasper Jesslan Wilson, Director, Regional Planning Commission of Greater Birmingham, Trussville

Georgia

Jason Mock , President/CEO, Greater Dalton Chamber of Commerce, Dalton

, President/CEO, Greater Dalton Chamber of Commerce, Dalton Pam Powers-Smith, President, Rome Floyd Chamber of Commerce, Rome

Kentucky

Jordan Campbell , Executive Director, Gateway Regional Arts Center, Mount Sterling

, Executive Director, Gateway Regional Arts Center, Mount Sterling Eric Dixon , Senior Researcher, Ohio River Valley Institute, Louisville

, Senior Researcher, Ohio River Valley Institute, Louisville Jacqueline Kohl-Hamilton , Executive Director & Senior Lecturer, Why We Write, Inc., Eastern Kentucky University, Winchester

, Executive Director & Senior Lecturer, Why We Write, Inc., Eastern Kentucky University, Winchester Candace Tingen, Copywriter, Pineville

Maryland

Kathy Beachler , Executive Director, Garrett County Arts Council, Oakland

, Executive Director, Garrett County Arts Council, Oakland Stephanie Hutter-Thomas, Founder/CEO, Appalachian Recovery Concepts, LLC & WVU School of Medicine, Cumberland

Mississippi

Suzy Bowman, Ecosystem Workforce Coordinator, State Office of Workforce Development - Accelerate MS, New Albany

Case Knight, North MS Field Representative, U.S. Senate – Cindy Hyde Smith, Saltillo

New York

Joshua Baci galupi , Superintendent of Schools, Dryden Central School District, Dryden

, Superintendent of Schools, Dryden Central School District, Dryden Vince DeJoy , Director of Planning and Development, City of Dunkirk, Jamestown

, Director of Planning and Development, City of Dunkirk, Jamestown Ray Pucci, President, Delaware County Chamber of Commerce, Delhi

Joseph Sellepack, Executive Director, Broome County Council of Churches, Binghamton

North Carolina

Amanda Hall , Executive Director, Center for Community Engagement and Service Learning, Western Carolina University, Whittier

, Executive Director, Center for Community Engagement and Service Learning, Western Carolina University, Whittier Justin Kearley , Rural Health Operations Specialist, NC Office of Rural Health, NC DHHS, Boone

, Rural Health Operations Specialist, NC Office of Rural Health, NC DHHS, Boone Michael Pesant, Community Investment Officer, Dogwood Health Trust, Asheville

Ohio

Amanda Crabtree , Marketing Director, Vinton County National Bank, Jackson

, Marketing Director, Vinton County National Bank, Jackson Chris Schaffer , Director of Grants and Sponsored Research, Shawnee State University, Waverly

, Director of Grants and Sponsored Research, Shawnee State University, Waverly Bailey Venzin, Executive Director, Hocking Hills Chamber of Commerce, Logan

Pennsylvania

Amy Camp , Founder, Cycle Forward, Pittsburgh

, Founder, Cycle Forward, Pittsburgh Elizabeth Lockwood , Director, Project Development/Grants Economic Development Program, SEDA- Council of Governments, Lewisburg

, Director, Project Development/Grants Economic Development Program, SEDA- Council of Governments, Lewisburg Jamelle Price , External Relations Manager, University of Pittsburgh, Bethel Park

, External Relations Manager, University of Pittsburgh, Bethel Park Daniel Rossi-Keen, Executive Director, RiverWise, Aliquippa

South Carolina

Brandy Singleton , Executive Director, PlaySafe USA, Williamston

, Executive Director, PlaySafe USA, Williamston William Westmoreland, Future Operations Planner, South Carolina Army National Guard- Air and Missile Defense Command, Landrum

Tennessee

Brad Collett , Director, Tennessee RiverLine Initiative, Knoxville

, Director, Tennessee RiverLine Initiative, Knoxville Jeff Mason, County Mayor, Smith County Government, Brush Creek

Susan McKinney , Executive Director, Appalachian Resource Conservation & Development Council, Johnson City

, Executive Director, Appalachian Resource Conservation & Development Council, Johnson City Leigh Ann Riggs Broesch, Founder, fern+daisy, Knoxville

Virginia

Mary Newlyn , Executive Director, WV Hope in Action Alliance, Winchester

, Executive Director, WV Hope in Action Alliance, Winchester Annette Patterson, President, The Advancement Foundation, Vinton

West Virginia

Summer Hartley , Associate Vice President, West Virginia University Health Affairs Institute, Morgantown

, Associate Vice President, West Virginia University Health Affairs Institute, Morgantown Jennifer Justice , Executive Director, McDowell County Convention and Visitors Bureau, Welch

, Executive Director, McDowell County Convention and Visitors Bureau, Welch Jennifer Light , Program Director of Industrial Technologies, Allegany College of Maryland, Ridgeley

, Program Director of Industrial Technologies, Allegany College of Maryland, Ridgeley Kalyn Obiozor-Dorey, Community Coaching Associate, West Virginia Community Development Hub, Huntington

Jona Rinard, Dean of Transfer and Public Service, Washington State Community College, Williamstown

Upon completion of the program, fellows are automatically part of the Appalachian Leadership Institute Alumni Network, a peer-to-peer working group of experts helping foster collaborative solutions that will build a stronger future for Appalachia.

“The Appalachian Leadership Institute supports leaders already doing amazing work across Eastern Kentucky and the entire Appalachian region,” said ARC 2023 States’ Co-Chair, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear. “This program capitalizes on the incredibly talented people who are already invested in these special communities. When we invest in our people, we’re building a brighter future for generations to come.”

To learn more about the program, visit: arc.gov/leadership. Meet the 2023-2024 class of fellows and learn more about how they are working to transform their Appalachian communities.

About the Appalachian Leadership Institute

The Appalachian Leadership Institute is a comprehensive regional leadership training program developed by the Appalachian Regional Commission in partnership with the University of Tennessee, Knoxville; The Howard H. Baker School of Public Policy and Public Affairs; Tuskegee University; and Collective Impact. Learn more at www.arc.gov/leadership.

About the Appalachian Regional Commission

The Appalachian Regional Commission is an economic development entity of the federal government and 13 state governments focusing on 423 counties across the Appalachian Region. ARC’s mission is to innovate, partner, and invest to build community capacity and strengthen economic growth in Appalachia to help the Region achieve socioeconomic parity with the nation. Learn more at www.arc.gov.

