Millimeter Wave Technology Market Size Will Attain USD 10.82 Billion by 2030 Registering a Promising CAGR of 19.45% - Exclusive Report by Zion Market Research

NEW YORK, United States, Sept. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “ Millimeter Wave Technology Market By Component (RF & Radio Components, Antennas & Transceiver Components, Sensors & Controls, Power & Battery Components, Communication & Networking Components, Frequency Sources & Related Components, And Others), By Product (Radar & Satellite Communication Systems, Scanning Systems, Telecommunication Equipment, And Others), By End-User Industry (Automotive & Transportation, Mobile & Telecommunication, Industrial, Consumer & Commercial, Healthcare, And Imaging), By License Type (Fully Licensed, Unlicensed, And Light Licensed), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the global millimeter wave technology market size was valued at about USD 2.60 billion in 2022. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 19.45% and is anticipated to reach a value of USD 10.82 billion by 2030.”

Millimeter Wave Technology Market Overview:

Millimeter wave is a spectrum band with wavelengths ranging from 10 to 1 millimeter. It is also known as a millimeter band or extremely high frequency (EHF) as designated by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU). The electromagnetic spectrum band to which millimeter wave technology pertains has a wide range of applications in contemporary, digital, and rapid-fire networks. Utilizing the technology, the telecommunications industry provides enhanced services on wireless and mobile networks. The millimeter wave technology is regarded as the future of the modern telecommunication ecosystem and will have a substantial impact on Radio Detection and Ranging (RADAR) systems. With sustained research and investment, the market for millimeter-wave technology is anticipated to expand at a rapid rate over the forecast period.

Key Insights from Primary Research

The millimeter wave technology market is projected to grow at a significant rate due to the increasing investment in 5G

Based on component segmentation, frequency sources & related components were predicted to show maximum market share in the year 2022

Based on end-user industry segmentation, mobile & telecommunication was the leading SEGMENT 2 in 2022

On the basis of region, Asia-Pacific was the leading revenue generator in 2022

Millimeter Wave Technology Market: Growth Drivers & Restraints

Increasing investment in 5G to create higher demand

The global market for millimeter wave technology is anticipated to expand due to the rising use of this communication instrument in 5G infrastructure. According to research, the technology will aid in the development of a 5G network through which all present and future applications are anticipated to benefit from increased internet speed and reliability. Global network providers are investing in the deployment of 5G infrastructure, beginning in developed nations and progressing to developing nations. The capacity of 5G technology to support all data-intensive applications is limitless. Predictions indicate that the future of 5G systems will involve the development of all main fields, including smart homes, telemedicine, autonomous vehicles, supply-chain logistics, traffic management, and education.

Higher manufacturing costs and requirement of skilled labor to restrict market growth

The global millimeter wave technology market growth is likely to be affected by the high cost of manufacturing millimeter wave technology components since they are high-precision and sophisticated devices. Additionally, specialized labor is required for the construction, maintenance, and advancement of the technology.

Millimeter Wave Technology Market: Segmentation

The global millimeter wave technology market is segmented based on component, product, end-user industry, license type, and region.

Based on component, the global market is divided into radiofrequency (RF) & radio components, antennas & transceiver components, sensors & controls, power & battery components, communication & networking components, frequency sources & related components, and others. In 2022, the highest growth was observed in the frequency sources & related components segment. Based on product, the millimeter wave technology industry divisions are radar & satellite communication systems, scanning systems, telecommunication equipment, and others.

Based on end-user industry, the global market segments are automotive & transportation, mobile & telecommunication, industrial, consumer & commercial, healthcare, and imaging. The highest market growth was recorded in the mobile & telecommunication sector since the millimeter wave technology is a crucial driver promoting the development of the 5G services market which is currently valued at over USD 107.5 billion. Based on license type, the millimeter wave technology industry is segmented into fully licensed, unlicensed, and light licensed.

Regional Analysis:

Asia-Pacific to witness a higher growth rate during the forecasted timeline

Asia-Pacific will have the highest growth rate in the global millimeter wave technology market, as it is home to some of the world's fastest-growing economies that are investing aggressively in modernizing the regional telecommunications sector with the advent of the 5G network. In addition, millimeter wave technology can assist businesses and governments in meeting the expectations of the general populace in light of a growing population and a shift in consumer demand as smart systems are increasingly adopted.

Increasing research to enhance applications of millimeter wave systems and devices is anticipated to contribute to North America's rapid growth. In addition, the rise in investment by network providers for the improvement of 5G infrastructure, along with the increased adoption of the Internet of Things (IoT) and other advanced networking systems, is likely to contribute to greater regional development.

Competitive Players:

The report contains qualitative and quantitative research on the global millimeter wave technology market, as well as detailed insights and development strategies employed by the leading competitors.

Some of the main players in the global millimeter wave technology market include;

Keysight Technologies

Qualcomm Technologies Inc.

NEC Corporation

Siklu Communication Ltd.

Bridgewave Communications

L3Harris Technologies

Millimeter Wave Products Inc.

Millitech Inc.

Radiowave Inc.

Farran Technology Ltd.

Aviat Networks Inc.

Sage Millimeter Inc.

BAE Systems plc

E-Band Communications LLC

Vubiq Networks Inc.

ROHDE & SCHWARZ GmbH & Co KG

Anokiwave Inc.

The global millimeter wave technology market is segmented as follows:

By Component

RF & Radio Components

Antennas & Transceiver Components

Sensors & Controls

Power & Battery Components

Communication & Networking Components

Frequency Sources & Related Components

Others

By Product

Radar & Satellite Communication Systems

Scanning Systems

Telecommunication Equipment

Others

By End-User Industry

Automotive & Transportation

Mobile & Telecommunication

Industrial

Consumer & Commercial

Healthcare

Imaging

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia Rest of Southeast Asia

The Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



