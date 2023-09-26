Forum on Master Yuanying and the Sinicization of Religion Organizing Committee sheds light on Capital of Edible Fungi

Gutian, China, Sept. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Forum on Master Yuanying and the Sinicization of Religion Organizing Committee is a newly launched event in Gutian, China. The organizers are pleased to announce the upcoming international event, the "Forum on Master Yuanying and the Sinicization of Religion," scheduled to take place from September 25 to 27, 2023, in the culturally rich city of Gutian, China.

Gutian, known as the "Capital of Edible Fungi" and the "Birthplace of Yuan Ying," is a city steeped in history and cultural significance. Its reputation extends far and wide, both domestically and internationally, making it the perfect backdrop for an event of such historical importance.

This year marks the 145th anniversary of the birth of Master Yuanying, a revered figure in the world of Buddhism who was born and influenced by Gutian's rich cultural heritage. Master Yuanying dedicated his life to the values of compassion, fearlessness, and selflessness, leaving an indelible mark on society through his charitable contributions and global outreach in promoting Buddhist culture.

The "Forum on Master Yuanying and the Sinicization of Religion" will be a gathering of distinguished scholars, religious leaders, and cultural enthusiasts from around the world. With the theme of "Mutual Learning of Wisdom and Harmonious Communion," the forum aims to facilitate in-depth discussions and foster cultural exchanges that transcend geographical boundaries.

The event will encompass a range of activities, including academic discussions, tours of Master Yuanying's patriotic education base by Cuiping Lake, calligraphy and painting exhibitions, and forum meetings. The Yuanying Patriotic Education Base is a significant component of Gutian's cultural and tourism economic project, designed to promote the region's unique heritage.

As part of its commitment to celebrating the Yuanying culture, Gutian will launch the Yuanying Cultural IP, embodying the theme of "For people, helping people, and loving people." This initiative will showcase the warm and welcoming spirit of Gutian to the international community.

Conclusively, Gutian extends a heartfelt welcome to friends from various countries to join in this exceptional cultural exchange. The "Forum on Master Yuanying and the Sinicization of Religion" promises to be a memorable event that highlights the importance of mutual learning, harmony, and cultural preservation on a global scale.

About the Organizing Committee:

The Forum on Master Yuanying and the Sinicization of Religion Organizing Committee is dedicated to promoting cultural exchange, preserving heritage, and fostering understanding among diverse cultures through the celebration of Master Yuanying's life and teachings.