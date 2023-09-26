Quadient and Coface join forces to offer an advanced customer risk management solution in France and other international markets

Quadient (Euronext Paris: QDT), a leader in helping businesses create meaningful customer connections through digital and physical channels, and Coface, a globally renowned trade credit insurer with over 75 years of experience, announce their strategic partnership to offer an advanced risk management solution. This new partnership will kick-off in France before rapidly expanding to the UK and American markets.



Offered as an additional module for accounts receivable (AR) management automation within Quadient's cloud platform, the enriched data and insights provided by Coface will enable companies to establish a much more precise financial analysis of their customers, prospects and suppliers. The extremely granular data provided takes into account changing market conditions, company’s financial information, sector risk analysis and Coface’s exclusive data insights. These valuable insights provide real-time credit risk assessment, complementary to the information of each direct relationship between a company and its customers.

"This partnership with Coface aligns perfectly with our strategy to provide cutting-edge solutions in customer experience management and financial process automation," said Stéphanie Auchabie, Chief Operating Officer Quadient France-Benelux. "By partnering with a renowned expert like Coface, we are offering our clients more resources to make more informed decisions and manage their risk exposure more effectively."

Coface’s business information leverages over 75 years of expertise accumulated in credit risk assessment and as a trade insurer. Through an extensive network of partners and over 700 in house experts, the company continuously enriches its database to provide the most up to date insights and precise financial risk assessments. The same insights support a risk exposure of over 650€ billion globally. Coface’s leading position and unparalleled credibility for risk management supports financial teams in their day-to-day operations, whether for monitoring existing commercial relationships, or entering in new partnerships or keeping up due diligence on vendors.

For Quadient, this partnership enhances the accuracy of credit analysis and the performance of businesses of all sizes already familiar with Quadient’s AI-powered AR solution. With Coface insights, the scoring function already present in Quadient AR will also facilitate the creation of more effective scenarios and workflows. For Coface, this strategic partnership allows to reach a larger number of businesses so they can benefit from the full breadth of its business information services.

Nesrin GONIN, Coface’s General Manager of Business Information for Western Europe, also commented: « We are delighted to collaborate with Quadient to offer a more comprehensive and integrated customer and supplier risk management solution. With our combined expertise, we are confident that we can assist companies in enhancing their decision-making process and sustainably strengthening their financial stability”.

About Quadient®

Quadient is the driving force behind the world’s most meaningful customer experiences. By focusing on three key solution areas, Intelligent Communication Automation, Parcel Locker Solutions and Mail-Related Solutions, Quadient helps simplify the connection between people and what matters. Quadient supports hundreds of thousands of customers worldwide in their quest to create relevant, personalized connections and achieve customer experience excellence. Quadient is listed in compartment B of Euronext Paris (QDT) and is part of the CAC® Mid & Small and EnterNext® Tech 40 indices. Quadient shares are eligible for PEA-PME investment.

For more information about Quadient, visit www.quadient.com.

Contacts

Joe Scolaro, Quadient



Sandy Armstrong, Sterling Kilgore Global Press Relations Manager Director of Media & Communications +1 203-301-3673 +1-630-699-8979 j.scolaro@quadient.com sarmstrong@sterlingkilgore.com

About Coface

With over 75 years of experience and an extensive international network, Coface is a leader in credit insurance and risk management, recognized as a provider of factoring, debt collection, Single Risk insurance, guarantees, and business information solutions. Coface's experts operate at the heart of the global economy, assisting around 50,000 clients in 100 countries to build successful, dynamic, and growing businesses. Coface advises these companies to make informed business decisions. The Group's solutions enhance their ability to sell by providing reliable information about their partners and protecting them against the risks of unpaid debts in their domestic and export markets. In 2022, Coface employed around 4,720 people and achieved a revenue of €1.81 billion.

Contacts

Coface

Adrien Billet adrien.billet@coface.com

Rumeur Publique

coface@rumeurpublique.fr

Taline Sarkissian: +33 6 13 36 70 23

Simon Lozach: +33 6 32 26 41 56

Attachment