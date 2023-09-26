[Latest] Orthopedic Trauma Devices Market Size Will Attain USD 38.2 Billion by 2030 Growing at 9.5% CAGR - Exclusive Report by Zion Market Research

NEW YORK, United States, Sept. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “ Orthopedic Trauma Devices Market By Type (Internal Fixators And External Fixators), By Material (Metallic And Bioabsorbable), By End-User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Centers, Orthopedic & Trauma Centers, And Others) And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the global orthopedic trauma devices market size was valued at around USD 18.5 billion in 2022. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.5% and is anticipated to reach a value of USD 38.2 billion by 2030.”

Orthopedic Trauma Devices Market Overview:

Orthopedic trauma refers to any severe injury to the bones, joints, or soft tissues caused by an external source. These injuries are frequently the result of an unexpected incident, such as a car accident or a slip and fall, though this is not always the case. Trauma can also result from excessive use; for instance, long-distance running frequently causes tibial stress fractures, which are microscopic hairline cracks in the lower limb. Orthopedic trauma devices are used to repair fractured bones and restore the anatomic alignment of joint surfaces, allowing for regeneration and the restoration of the full functionality of the affected body part.

Reconstructive surgery employs instruments such as fasteners, plate systems, intramedullary nails, and specialized implants. Various materials, including titanium, stainless steel, and others, are frequently employed in the production of these devices. Polylactic acid and polyglycolic acid are used in the treatment of orthopedic trauma.

Key Insights from Primary Research

The growing geriatric population and increasing road accidents across the globe are expected to drive orthopedic trauma devices market growth over the forecast period.

Based on the type, the external fixators segment is expected to capture the largest market share over the forecast period.

Based on the end user, the hospital segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Based on region, North America is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period.

Orthopedic Trauma Devices Market: Growth Drivers & Restraints

Increasing road accidents across the globe drive market expansion

The growth of the market for orthopedic trauma devices is anticipated to be bolstered by the escalating number of global road accidents during the forecast period. According to "Road Accidents in India 2021," there were 4,12,432 road accident incidents in 2021, which resulted in 1,53,972 fatalities and 3,84,448 injuries. Moreover, according to data from the World Health Organization, approximately 1.3 million people per year are killed in traffic accidents. Many of the 20 to 50 million additional individuals who sustain nonfatal injuries go on to develop disabilities. Consequently, these statistics support the growth of market revenue during the forecast period.

High costs and limited reimbursements hamper the market growth

Orthopedic trauma devices, especially innovative implants and instruments, can be costly. Some patients and healthcare systems may not be able to afford these treatments, particularly in regions with limited healthcare resources. Furthermore, reimbursement programs may not always cover orthopedic trauma devices in full. This may have a negative effect on patient affordability and discourage healthcare organizations from implementing the most recent and innovative technology. Thus, this is expected to act as a significant restraining factor to the orthopedic trauma devices industry growth during the forecast period.

Orthopedic Trauma Devices Market: Segmentation

The global Orthopedic Trauma Devices industry is segmented based on type, material, end user, and region.

Based on the type, the global market is bifurcated into internal fixators and external fixators. The external fixators segment is expected to capture the largest market share over the forecast period. Medical devices known as external fixators are used to immobilize and stabilize broken bones, dislocated joints, and soft tissue injuries without internal support. Based on the material, the global orthopedic trauma devices market is bifurcated into metallic and bioabsorbable.

Based on the end user, the orthopedic trauma devices industry is bifurcated into hospitals, ambulatory centers, orthopedic & trauma centers, and others. The hospital segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis:

North America is expected to dominate the market growth

The market for orthopedic trauma devices is anticipated to be dominated by North America during the forecast period. The increase in geriatric patients and the prevalence of osteoporosis and other bone diseases will drive the market's expansion during the forecast period. In 2020, osteoporosis is projected to affect 12.3 million Americans over the age of 50, which is anticipated to fuel market growth throughout the forecast period. The JAMA (Journal of the American Medical Association) has made this forecast.

In contrast, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to experience the highest CAGR during the forecast period. China and India are likely the two nations with the greatest senior citizen populations. As a consequence, it is anticipated that demand in these nations will increase significantly in the near future.

Competitive Players:

The report contains qualitative and quantitative research on the global orthopedic trauma devices market, as well as detailed insights and development strategies employed by the leading competitors.

Some of the main players in the global orthopedic trauma devices market include;

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Stryker

Smith & Nephew plc

Medical Devices Business Services Inc.

Zimmer Biomet

CONMED Corporation

Citieffe s.r.l.

Acumed LLC

Integra LifeSciences Corporation

Orthofix Holdings Inc.

Biotek

Wright Medical Group N.V.

Invibio Ltd

Auxein Medical

Medtronic

NuVasive Inc

3M

ALCARE Co. Ltd.

Bauerfeind USA Inc.

The global orthopedic trauma devices market is segmented as follows:

By Type

Internal Fixators

External Fixators

By Material

Metallic

Bioabsorbable

By End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Centers

Orthopedic & Trauma Centers

Others

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia Rest of Southeast Asia

The Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



