Aviation Institute of Maintenance's Fremont Campus Celebrates 5 Year Anniversary with Visit from Mayor Lily Mei

FREMONT, Calif., Sept. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aviation Institute of Maintenance celebrated the 5-year anniversary of its Fremont campus facility with a special visit from Mayor Lily Mei on September 19th. Mayor Mei toured the campus and engaged with staff, instructors, and students in hands-on skill demonstrations.

During her visit, Mayor Mei discussed the aviation maintenance shortage with campus staff. Boeing predicts a need for 125,000 technicians in North America from 2023-2042 and AIM’s 14 campuses are focused on providing training and building the pipeline of future aircraft mechanics.

Josh Smith, Campus Executive Director, said, “It was great to see Mayor Mei at our campus again. Miss Mei was here 5 years ago, when we first cut the ribbon on the newly renovated 65,000 square foot facility, and AIM is proud to show her the updates we have made as we continue to focus on workforce development.”

Aviation Institute of Maintenance has been providing students with hands-on aviation maintenance training in Fremont since 2018, when the campus relocated from its original location in Oakland, where it opened in 2010. The campus offers a 21-month aviation maintenance program, Aviation Maintenance Technician, that qualifies completers to take Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) certification tests. Upon successful completion of written, oral, and practical tests, graduates can become FAA-certificated mechanics with Airframe and Powerplant ratings.

About Aviation Institute of Maintenance

Aviation Institute of Maintenance (AIM) is a network of aviation maintenance schools with campuses coast‐to‐coast in the United States and headquarters in Virginia Beach, Va. AIM students are trained to meet the demand of commercial, cargo, corporate and private aviation employers. AIM graduates are eligible to take the Federal Aviation Administration exams necessary to obtain their mechanic’s certificate with ratings in both Airframe and Powerplant. AIM’s campuses are near the following major metro areas: Atlanta, Chicago, Charlotte, New York, Philadelphia, Dallas, Houston, Indianapolis, Las Vegas, Washington, D.C., Kansas City, San Francisco Bay, Orlando, and Norfolk. Learn more at www.AviationMaintenance.edu or like them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/AIM.edu.