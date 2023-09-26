Local News Live Launches 24/7 Live Stream Across All Gray Television Stations

ATLANTA, Sept. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gray Television, Inc. (“Gray”) (NYSE: GTN) announced today that Local News Live, a streaming news network that provides live news coverage from Gray’s 113 television markets and Washington DC Bureau, is now available 24/7 on more than 500 Gray Television station websites, connected TV apps, and mobile apps. It’s also available on Gray stations during non-local news hours on several FAST channels. Local News Live originally launched to provide content on stations’ streaming platforms during time periods between live-streamed local newscasts. The new configuration provides streaming audiences non-stop access to local and national news feeds on designated channels housed within station CTV apps and websites.

“Our viewers value both local news and the unique, local perspectives on national stories Local News Live provides,” said Gray’s Chief Operating Officer, Sandy Breland. “Our goal is to give those viewers the flexibility to watch all the content they are looking for, at any time, from a trusted source.”

Local News Live’s signature program airs daily at 2:00 p.m. (ET) led by Anchor and National Correspondent Debra Alfarone. The hour features top stories from Gray stations across the country told by local journalists. Alfarone also fronts a popular franchise “The Good Side,” highlighting solutions-based stories and people who are making a difference across America.

“Debra is able to take viewers inside the headlines America is talking about, with deeper context from local reporters who know the stories and the communities where they are happening best,” said General Manager of Gray’s Washington Operations, Lisa Allen.

In addition to the expanded streaming opportunities, Local News Live at 2:00 p.m. will now be carried on WIS, Gray’s NBC Affiliate in Columbia, South Carolina. In doing so, Gray will bring Local News Live to an even wider audience by broadcasting the programming over the air on weekday afternoons.

“We are excited to add Local News Live to our daytime lineup and provide viewers a broader scope of national coverage with local impact every day,” said WIS Vice President and General Manager Robby Thomas.

Local News Live is based out of Gray’s Washington DC News Bureau.

