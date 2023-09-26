Fluxys Belgium: Regulated information - Results for the first half of 2023

26 September 2023 18:00 CET – Information on key events in the first half of 2023 and their impact on the financial situation of Fluxys Belgium
- Regulated turnover rose to € 309.3 million (first half of 2022: € 287.4 million) and net profit falls to € 34.5 million (first half of 2022: € 41.1 million)
- High volumes to Germany and the Netherlands continue
- Additional transmission capacity to come on-stream by the end of this year
- Storage totally full
- Zeebrugge–Brussels line ready for hydrogen
- Preparing hydrogen and/or CO2 transmission capacity to come on-stream in 2026
- Candidate for operating hydrogen and CO2 grids
- On track for our own climate neutrality
- Tariff reduction extended to 2024-2027
