Fluxys Belgium: Regulated information - Results for the first half of 2023

26 September 2023 18:00 CET – Information on key events in the first half of 2023 and their impact on the financial situation of Fluxys Belgium





Regulated turnover rose to € 309.3 million (first half of 2022: € 287.4 million) and net profit falls to € 34.5 million (first half of 2022: € 41.1 million)

High volumes to Germany and the Netherlands continue

Additional transmission capacity to come on-stream by the end of this year

Storage totally full

Zeebrugge–Brussels line ready for hydrogen

Preparing hydrogen and/or CO 2 transmission capacity to come on-stream in 2026

Candidate for operating hydrogen and CO 2 grids

On track for our own climate neutrality

Tariff reduction extended to 2024-2027

