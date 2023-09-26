Fluxys Belgium: Regulated information - Results for the first half of 2023

| Source: Fluxys Fluxys

Brussels, BELGIUM

26 September 2023 18:00 CET – Information on key events in the first half of 2023 and their impact on the financial situation of Fluxys Belgium


  • Regulated turnover rose to € 309.3 million (first half of 2022: € 287.4 million) and net profit falls to € 34.5 million (first half of 2022: € 41.1 million)
  • High volumes to Germany and the Netherlands continue
  • Additional transmission capacity to come on-stream by the end of this year
  • Storage totally full
  • Zeebrugge–Brussels line ready for hydrogen
  • Preparing hydrogen and/or CO2 transmission capacity to come on-stream in 2026
  • Candidate for operating hydrogen and CO2 grids
  • On track for our own climate neutrality
  • Tariff reduction extended to 2024-2027

Click in the attachment below to access the full press release

Attachment


Attachments

2023_09_26_press_release_fluxys_belgium_results_H1_2023_en_fin