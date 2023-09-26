Innovative smart home water device to launch in early of 2024 aimed at giving people control over their tap water

Birmingham, Alabama, Sept. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SIPP is announcing the upcoming launch of their smart home water treatment device that treats tap water through filtration and ultraviolet (UV) light disinfection. The device can be used by attaching it to the water inlet pipe underneath the sink where it will begin disinfecting water when the sink is turned on. The company plans to launch the device in early 2024.

The development of the smart home water treatment device began with a mission to fight water contamination and give people better control of water quality at the point of use. One of the primary goals for the company is to give people a convenient way to be proactive in maintaining water quality.

When the device is being used water first passes through its filter and from there it passes through the UV light, which kills any viruses or bacteria that is still present in the water. The water treatment device stands out as an innovative product through its smart home component, which uses sensors to collect data on water quality.

The smart component uses this data to monitor and alert customers to potential contamination. This active tracking of quality allows users to develop trust in the water they are drinking by seeing real time data as it comes out of the faucet. In addition to trust, data is also used for the convenience of the user to maintain the effectiveness of the device, with items such as filters being replaced accurately.

“Current solutions are one size fits all, meaning both large families and people living alone are told to replace filters at the same time. Through a data driven approach we can have a custom recommendation based on any given situation,” says Bickerstaff, Co-Founder and CEO of SIPP. “By utilizing this data we can let our customers know the precise time a filter needs changing or they can opt in for our subscription model where we automatically ship them a new one.”

SIPP understands how life can get in the way sometimes and because of this we don't always get around to doing the things we know we should. It is for this reason that the subscription model was implemented. Unlike your average subscription model that commonly works on a monthly basis, SIPP will only send out replacements when it is necessary.



Upon launch, there will be a smartphone app allowing users to interact with the device. Through the app they can review their water quality data, manage subscriptions, place orders, and set notifications. SIPP was founded by Ben Bickerstaff, Peyton Falkenburg, their two advisors whom they met while in grad school, Mark Elliott Ph.D. and Patrick Kung Ph.D, and Noah Wallace.

Media Contact

Name: Ben Bickerstaff

Email: ben@sippsafely.com



