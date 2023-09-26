Director/PDMR Shareholding

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE EU AND UK MARKET ABUSE REGIMES

September 26, 2023

Shell plc (the "Company") has been notified that following the payment of the interim dividend on September 18, 2023 in respect of the second quarter of 2023, the following Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs") acquired dividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered to them under the annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Share Plan Account. Further information can be found in the Shell plc Annual Report and Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2022 (www.shell.com/annualreport).

PDMRDate AcquiredShare TypeNumber of dividend shares acquiredPurchase price per Share
Wael Sawan21 September 2023SHELL (AMS) 2,070.82 EUR 30.47
Wael Sawan21 September 2023SHEL (LSE) 72.99 GBP 26.07
Sinead Gorman21 September 2023SHEL (LSE) 490.21 GBP 26.07
Robertus Mooldijk21 September 2023SHELL (AMS) 536.04 EUR 30.47
Ronan Cassidy21 September 2023SHEL (LSE) 1,450.73 GBP 26.07
Philippa Bounds21 September 2023SHELL (AMS) 0.01 EUR 30.47
Philippa Bounds21 September 2023SHEL (LSE) 129.82 GBP 26.07
Huibert Vigeveno21 September 2023SHELL (AMS) 1,044.34 EUR 30.47
Zoe Yujnovich21 September 2023SHELL (AMS) 1,136.66 EUR 30.47

The Notification of Dealing Form for each PDMR can be found below.

Anthony Clarke
Deputy Company Secretary

LEI number of Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
Classification: Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)Wael
Last Name(s)Sawan
2. Reason for the notification
Position/statusChief Executive Officer
Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entityShell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrumentOrdinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification CodeGB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transactionDividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Share Plan Account.
CurrencyEUR
Price30.47
Volume2,070.82
Total63,097.89
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total		 

2,070.82
30.47
63,097.89
Date of transaction 21/09/2023
Place of transactionAmsterdam


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)Wael
Last Name(s)Sawan
2. Reason for the notification
Position/statusChief Executive Officer
Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entityShell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrumentOrdinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification CodeGB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transactionDividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Share Plan Account.
CurrencyGBP
Price26.07
Volume72.99
Total1,902.85
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total		 

72.99
26.07
1,902.85
Date of transaction 21/09/2023
Place of transactionLondon


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)Sinead
Last Name(s)Gorman
2. Reason for the notification
Position/statusChief Financial Officer
Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entityShell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrumentOrdinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification CodeGB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transactionDividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Share Plan Account.
CurrencyGBP
Price26.07
Volume490.21
Total12,779.77
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total		 

490.21
26.07
12,779.77
Date of transaction 21/09/2023
Place of transactionLondon


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)Robertus
Last Name(s)Mooldijk
2. Reason for the notification
Position/statusProjects & Technology Director
Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entityShell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrumentOrdinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification CodeGB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transactionDividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Share Plan Account.
CurrencyEUR
Price30.47
Volume536.04
Total16,333.14
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total		 

536.04
30.47
16,333.14
Date of transaction 21/09/2023
Place of transactionAmsterdam


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)Ronan
Last Name(s)Cassidy
2. Reason for the notification
Position/statusChief Human Resources & Corporate Officer
Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entityShell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrumentOrdinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification CodeGB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transactionDividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Share Plan Account.
CurrencyGBP
Price26.07
Volume1,450.73
Total37,820.53
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total		 

1,450.73
26.07
37,820.53
Date of transaction 21/09/2023
Place of transactionLondon


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)Philippa
Last Name(s)Bounds
2. Reason for the notification
Position/statusLegal Director
Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entityShell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrumentOrdinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification CodeGB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transactionDividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Share Plan Account.
CurrencyEUR
Price30.47
Volume0.01
Total0.30
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total		 

0.01
30.47
0.30
Date of transaction 21/09/2023
Place of transactionAmsterdam


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)Philippa
Last Name(s)Bounds
2. Reason for the notification
Position/statusLegal Director
Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entityShell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrumentOrdinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification CodeGB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transactionDividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Share Plan Account.
CurrencyGBP
Price26.07
Volume129.82
Total3,384.41
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total		 

129.82
26.07
3,384.41
Date of transaction 21/09/2023
Place of transactionLondon


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)Huibert
Last Name(s)Vigeveno
2. Reason for the notification
Position/statusDownstream Director
Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entityShell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrumentOrdinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification CodeGB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transactionDividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Share Plan Account.
CurrencyEUR
Price30.47
Volume1,044.34
Total31,821.04
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total		 

1,044.34
30.47
31,821.04
Date of transaction 21/09/2023
Place of transactionAmsterdam


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)Zoe
Last Name(s)Yujnovich
2. Reason for the notification
Position/statusUpstream Director
Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entityShell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrumentOrdinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification CodeGB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transactionDividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Share Plan Account.
CurrencyEUR
Price30.47
Volume1,136.66
Total34,634.03
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total		 

1,136.66
30.47
34,634.03
Date of transaction 21/09/2023
Place of transactionAmsterdam