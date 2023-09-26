Huanqiu Presents: Building a Shared Future - China-Kyrgyzstan Border Communities Unite for Prosperity and Security

Urumqi, China, Sept. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- People of all ethnic groups and doing different jobs along the borderline are working together to build a China-Kyrgyzstan community with a shared future through border trade and non-governmental exchanges, according to an article by Xu Lili and Huang Man from Lanzhou University's China Border Security Research Center.

In this article, Xu and Huang claimed that the borderline between China and Kyrgyzstan, which stretches 1,100 km in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, has witnessed remarkable achievements in security governance.

“People of all ethnic groups and professions living along the China-Kyrgyzstan border are united and pursuing the vitalization of the countryside. They rely on, help and learn from each other in work and life, creating a better life while safeguarding the borderline.”

Most parts of the borderline between China and Kyrgyzstan are located in remote and high-altitude valleys, which are prone to natural disasters such as debris flow in the summer. When accidents happen, police officers in Ulugqat County would always rush to the sites at the earliest time possible to rescue trapped vehicles and protect the lives and property of the people, as pointed out by two scholars.

According to Xu and Huang, the border between China and Kyrgyzstan is one of the safe borders in Xinjiang, which is a result of the common efforts made by people of all ethnic groups and professions in Kizilsu Kyrgyz Autonomous Prefecture. While reinforcing border defense, they also contribute to friendship and good-neighborliness in border areas with concrete actions.

China and Kyrgyzstan have launched close economic and cultural cooperation for mutual exchanges. “For example, the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway jointly built by the three countries, upon completion, is expected to significantly drive the economic development and foreign communication of the countries along the Silk Road Economic Belt, especially Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan.” In this article, they provide numerous examples to support their viewpoints.

China and Kyrgyzstan treat each other with equality and good-neighborliness in terms of both politics and diplomacy. Kyrgyzstan is of important strategic importance for the security of Xinjiang, especially the southern part of it. It is a gateway to Xinjiang's security. The security in the China-Kyrgyzstan border region is closely associated with the security of the two countries.

Xu and Huang believe that in today's world, no country could seek development on its own. “With regard to border governance, we should both eliminate the factors threatening our country's territory, sovereignty and people, and build and optimize development and opening-up platforms such as comprehensive bonded areas, border economic cooperation zones, cross-border economic cooperation zones and cross-border tourism cooperation zones, so as to modernize China's border governance system and capability in the new era.”



