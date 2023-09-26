Rapid Expansion in Battery Packaging Market: Achieving a CAGR of 10.1% and Crossing US$ 69.3 Billion by 2032-By PMI

Covina, Sept. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Battery packaging plays a crucial role in the energy storage industry, as it not only protects batteries but also influences their performance, safety, and overall functionality. Battery packaging encompasses the materials, design, and construction used to encase and protect battery cells, ensuring they operate efficiently and securely.

The increasing adoption of renewable energy sources and electric vehicles (EVs) is driving the demand for advanced battery technologies. This, in turn, spurs the need for innovative and efficient Battery Packaging Market solutions. Also, the growth of the electric vehicle market is a major driver for battery packaging. As EVs become more popular, there's a growing need for high-performance battery packs that are lightweight, safe, and durable.

Battery packaging Market Scope:

Characteristic Description Market size $26.7 billion in 2022, projected to reach $69.3 billion by 2032 CAGR 10.1% from 2022 to 2032 Key drivers Rising adoption of electric vehicles, growing demand for energy storage systems, increasing popularity of portable electronics Segmentation By Battery (Lithium-ion Battery and Lead-acid Battery), By Level of Packaging (Cell & Pack Packaging and Transportation Packaging) Major players The Smurfit Kappa Group plc, DS Smith plc, Rogers Corporation, FedEx Corporation, Heitkamp & Thumann KG, Zarges, Umicore N.V. DHL Express, Inc., United Parcel Service, Inc., Nefab AB, Umicore SA

Key Highlights:

In May 2023, WAE Technologies launched new structural battery pack for low-volume EV production. Visitors can witness the company's cutting-edge Cell2Pack demonstrator's global debut. This battery pack system boasts a number of innovations that work together to increase the overall range of electric vehicles while reducing their weight and structural stiffness, even at low production volumes.

Trends:

Increasing demand for sustainable battery packaging solutions

Development of new battery technologies, such as solid-state batteries

Growing focus on safety and performance

Opportunities:

Expanding market for electric vehicles and energy storage systems

Increasing popularity of portable electronics in developing countries

Growing demand for high-performance batteries in industrial applications

Challenges:

Stringent regulations on battery transportation and disposal

High cost of battery packaging materials

Competition from low-cost manufacturers

Analyst View:



Stricter safety and environmental criteria for batteries are being implemented by governments and regulatory agencies. The materials and designs used in battery packaging will need to be improved in order to comply with these regulations. A burgeoning market for specialized packaging options suited to certain use cases will emerge as batteries find uses across numerous industries.

Battery Packaging Market Overview and Analysis:

Market Overview

The major battery types include lithium-ion, lead-acid, and nickel-cadmium. Lithium-ion batteries are the fastest-growing battery type, due to their high energy density and long lifespan.

The major packaging types include corrugated packaging, plastic packaging, and metal packaging. Corrugated packaging is the most widely used packaging type, due to its low cost and recyclability.

The major applications of battery packaging include automotive, consumer electronics, energy storage, and industrial. The automotive segment is the largest application segment, due to the growing adoption of electric vehicles.

Market Analysis

The rising adoption of electric vehicles: EVs require large battery packs, which need to be safely and efficiently packaged.

EVs require large battery packs, which need to be safely and efficiently packaged. The growing demand for energy storage systems: Energy storage systems are used to store excess energy from renewable sources and provide it during periods of peak demand. This is driving the demand for battery packaging solutions for energy storage systems.

Energy storage systems are used to store excess energy from renewable sources and provide it during periods of peak demand. This is driving the demand for battery packaging solutions for energy storage systems. The increasing popularity of portable electronics: Portable electronics such as smartphones, laptops, and tablets are powered by batteries. The growing popularity of these devices is also driving the growth of the battery packaging market.

Conclusion

The battery packaging market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years, driven by the increasing demand for batteries in a wide range of applications. The market is also expected to be driven by the development of new battery technologies and the growing focus on sustainability.

