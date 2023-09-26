Mineral Sunscreen Market Gain Momentum and is Expected to Secure a Valuation of US$ 2,441.0 Million by 2033 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, , Sept. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The mineral sunscreen market size is US$ 1,470.3 Million in 2023 and is likely to attain a valuation of US$ 2,441.0 Million by 2033. The mineral sunscreen market share is projected to rise at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2023 to 2033.



K-beauty and J-beauty trends are substantially influencing the mineral sunscreen market growth. Beauty products from Korea and Japan are renowned for their cosmetic elegance, which includes a smooth and non-greasy finish. In order to satisfy consumer's need for soothing sun protection, mineral sunscreens with a matte or transparent finish are gaining popularity.

The exposure and accessibility of K-Beauty and J-Beauty products, especially mineral sunscreens, have expanded due to the globalization of Asian beauty trends via social media and e-commerce platforms. The market demand is rising largely due to consumers' greater awareness of these products and their advantages.

Avobenzone, oxybenzone, and octinoxate are common chemical sunscreen ingredients that may irritate those with sensitive skin. Mineral sunscreens are hypoallergenic and less prone to irritate the skin or produce allergy reactions because they are made of benign physical blocks. The market for mineral sunscreens continues to expand as more consumers look for sun protection options suitable for their sensitive skin.

Consumers are increasingly drawn to skincare products free of synthetic chemicals and pollutants, fueling the clean beauty movement. Mineral sunscreens fit this trend because they are made with all-natural UV-blocking agents like zinc oxide and titanium dioxide. Consumers prioritizing healthy and sustainable skincare are becoming more attracted to non-toxic, eco-friendly products, promoting sales of mineral sunscreens.

“The mineral sunscreen market is on a trajectory of rapid growth due to distinct factors converging together—the clean beauty movement, sustainability conscience, health concerns, and expert endorsements. In the near future, market growth is anticipated as long as customers continue to prioritize efficient, secure, and environmentally responsible sun protection,” says an FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways from Mineral Sunscreen Market Report

In 2018, the global market size stood at US$ 1,145.5 million.

In 2022, the global market size stood at US$ 1,403 million.

Canada’s mineral sunscreen market share is 4.3% in 2023 .

. Australia’s mineral sunscreen market share is 2% in 2023 .

. India’s mineral sunscreen market share is 4.5% in 2023.

China’s mineral sunscreen market share is 6.1% in 2023.

In 2023, the direct sales channel segment captured an 8.66% share of the mineral sunscreen industry.

of the mineral sunscreen industry. In 2023, the dry skin type segment captured nearly 26.99% of the mineral sunscreen market shares.

Key Players in the Mineral Sunscreen Market

Neutrogena

EltaMD Inc.

Sun Bum

Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc.

La Roche-Posay

Avalon Natural Products Inc.

J&JCI

Australian Gold LLC

Edgewall

Goddess Garden

Coppertone

Drunk Elephant

BeautyCorner



Recent Developments in the Mineral Sunscreen Market

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals launched La Shield in 2012. Over the years, the brand grew its portfolio to offer a range of mineral sunscreens that cater to different skin types.

Chennai-based CHOSEN® has launched six mineral-based sunscreens under the banner of SAFESCREEN™ to suit Indian skin types. The sunscreens are made of 80-90 percent natural ingredients and have high SPF perfect for Indian skin types ranging from 30 to 50+ and a high PA of ++++ rating.

Croda has become an R&D partner with Entekno Materials for solar protection, featuring the upcoming mineral sunscreen line Solaveil MicNo. The partnership is focused on driving innovation and delivering natural and safe inorganic sunscreens to the market.



Market Segmentation

By Skin Type:

Dry

Oily

Sensitive



Sun Protection Factor:

Up to 29 SPF

30 SPF to 49 SPF

50 SPF to 69 SPF

70 SPF and more

By Consumer Orientation:

Male

Female

Unisex



By Nature:

Natural

Organic

Synthetic



Price Range:

Economy/Mid-Range

Premium

Age:

Adult

Children

Sales Channel:

Direct

Indirect Supermarkets/Hypermarkets Convenience Stores Independent Small Stores Discounted Stores Online Sales Channel Others



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

