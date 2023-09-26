AESO to Discuss Implications to Alberta’s Electricity System Resulting from Proposed Federal Clean Electricity Regulations

| Source: Alberta Electric System Operator Alberta Electric System Operator

Calgary, Alberta, CANADA

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Alberta Electric System Operator (AESO) is hosting a news conference to explain our perspective on the federal government’s draft Clean Electricity Regulations (CER). AESO representatives will conduct a technical briefing to explain the implications of the CER, outline Alberta’s unique challenges related to decarbonization, and discuss affordability and reliability considerations. A question & answer session will follow the presentation.

Date:Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023
  
Who:Mike Law, President & CEO
 Nicole LeBlanc, Vice President, Markets
 David Johnson, Director, Forecasting and Analytics
  
Time:9 a.m. to 10 a.m. MT
  
Location:AESO Calgary Office
 240–4 Avenue SW, Calgary, AB*
 *Please check in with AESO 6thfloor reception starting at 8:30 a.m. (news conference begins at 9:00 a.m. sharp)
  
 Online via Zoom (click here to register)
  
Why:As the Independent System Operator, the AESO is uniquely positioned and qualified to assess the implications of the CER on Alberta’s electricity grid.

www.aeso.ca

X (Twitter): @theaeso

The Alberta Electric System Operator is responsible for the safe, reliable, and economic planning and operation of the Alberta Interconnected Electric System. We provide open and non-discriminatory access to Alberta’s interconnected power grid and we also facilitate Alberta’s competitive wholesale electricity market.

 

            








        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                CER
                            
                            
                                grid
                            
                            
                                decarbonization
                            
                            
                                electricity
                            
                            
                                regulations
                            
                            
                                AESO
                            
                            
                                reliability
                            
                            
                                affordability
                            
                            
                                electric system
                            

                



        




    

        

        
Contact Data