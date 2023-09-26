Tutors International to Speak at the Prestel and Partner Family Office Forum, New York, 2023

New York, NY — 27th September: Tutors International, the private tutoring company specialising in full-time private tuition for ultra-high-net-worth families, is pleased to announce its participation in the Prestel and Partner Family Office Forum, New York, 2023. This event will be held at the esteemed Harvard Club and will host more than 100 Family Offices and UHNWIs.

The “Future Proof Your Family Office” forum offers a platform to share best practices in Governance and Investments. Tutors International has been invited to contribute to the “Making a Family Work Together” segment and will deliver a keynote talk on “Cultivating Success: The Impact of a Well-Rounded Education.”

Keynote Details

Date: 11th October 2023 (Day 2 of the Prestel and Partner Family Office Forum)

Time: 09:20 AM

Location: The Harvard Club, New Yor

The presentation will feature contributions from Adam Caller, the Founder of Tutors International, Victoria Gibbs, COO of Tutors International, Joanna Dunkley Phillips, Private Tutor at Tutors International, and will be moderated by Luke Besant, Public Relations at Tutors International.

The focus of the talk will be to explore educational solutions for ultra-high-net-worth families with the objective of cultivating children who are not only well-read but also well-rounded individuals. Tutors International aims to create a vision of an alternative education that prepares children not just for exams but for life itself and the unique needs of ultra-high-net-worth families.

About Prestel and Partner Family Office Forums

These forums are exclusively designed for family principals, family office c-suite executives, wealth owners, private investors, and a few select partners. The 2023 New York Edition is unique, with conference agendas tailored to local and regional interests and an international outlook on the most pressing family office and private investor topics.

About Tutors International

Tutors International provides an unparalleled private tutoring service that matches the right private home tutor with the right child for the student to reach their personal potential and academic excellence fully. Delivering an international private tuition service for children of all ages at different points in their educational journeys, Tutors International is founded on a commitment to finding the perfect tutor to realise each student's specific goals and aspirations. Tutors are available for full-time residential positions, after-school assistance, and home-schooling.

Founded in 1999 by Adam Caller, Tutors International is a private company based in Oxford, a city renowned for academic excellence. Our select clientele receives a personally tailored service, with discretion and confidentiality guaranteed.

Call to Action If you represent an Ultra-High-Net-Worth Family Office and seek unparalleled educational solutions for your children, this is an opportunity not to be missed. To hear firsthand how Tutors International can help you achieve a well-rounded education for your children, join us on the 11th of October at the Harvard Club New York.

For more information, please visit the Prestel and Partner website.

