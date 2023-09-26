KAG Canada And MADD Canada Visit Edmonton School To Talk To Students About Safe And Sober Driving

EDMONTON, Alberta, Sept. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the new school year underway, MADD Canada and KAG Canada are making safe and sober driving part of the lesson plan.



Beginning in September and carrying through to June, MADD Canada’s School Program will be delivered to hundreds of thousands of Canadian students in Grades 7 – 12. The educational video engages young people in a realistic conversation about what is truly at stake when someone drives impaired, and equips them with the knowledge and inspiration to never drive impaired or ride with an impaired driver.

New for this year, schools can choose one of three films to be presented to students: Final Play, No Tomorrow or Over the Edge. The films are revamped School Program presentations that include new educational components to allow for more hands-on learning with students.

MADD Canada and its National Sponsor KAG Canada are highlighting this new year of presentations with a special screening of Over the Edge at Holy Trinity Catholic School in Edmonton.



Media are welcome to attend the screening and speak with special guests, students and staff.



Date: September 27 at 9 a.m. Location: Holy Trinity Catholic High School, 7007 - 28 Avenue, Edmonton, AB T6K 4A5 Guests: Derek Friesen, KAG Canada Senior Vice President of Finance Jaymie-Lyne Hancock, MADD Canada National President Dawn Regan, MADD Canada Chief Operating Officer

Young people are at increased risk for impaired driving. Road crashes are the number one cause of death among Canadian youth, and alcohol, cannabis and/or drugs are involved in more than half of those crashes.



The School Program videos all feature a fictional story followed by interviews with real-life victims, and will be available in traditional assembly format, as well as classroom or virtual formats, depending on each school’s preference. Following the presentations, schools receive an Educators’ Guide and School Kits with additional scenarios to help teachers continue the sober driving conversation throughout the school year.

To see a clip of MADD Canada’s School Program: maddyouth.ca.