Sunstone IV hf.

Storhofdi 22-30,

110 Reykjavik,

Iceland

Sunstone IV hf. announces Consolidated Condensed Interim Financial Statements for the six months ended June 30, 2023

Consolidated condensed interim financial statements, for the six months ended June 30, 2023 of Sunstone IV hf. were approved at a Board of Directors meeting on 21 September 2023.

The financial statements can be found on the Company’s website: https://www.mila.is/um-milu/fjarmal/sunstone-iv/

For more information please contact:

Inga Helga Halldórudóttir

Compliance officer

Sunstone IV hf.

ingah@mila.is