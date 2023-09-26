Global Prepaid Card Market Size Predicted to Flourish to USD 9348.24 Billion by 2032: Transforming E-commerce and Retail Industry

Newark, Sept. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the prepaid card market will grow from USD 2081.11 Billion in 2022 to USD 9348.24 Billion by 2032. The prepaid card market is experiencing increased demand due to the rising use of prepaid cards among millennials and students. Furthermore, the growing number of card providers has widened consumer options.



Key Insight of the Prepaid Card Market



North America region to account for the largest market size during the forecast period.



North America will have the most major prepaid card market share during the forecast period. The factors supporting the growth of the regional prepaid card market include the growth of end-user industries in countries such as the U.S., Canada and Mexico. Many regional corporations are now focusing on making alternatives to cash payments. Government agencies are promoting the use of prepaid cards as it help in maintaining a database of the transactions.



The closed loop segment is expected to augment the market during the forecast period.



The card type segment is divided into closed loop and open loop. The closed loop segment is expected to augment the market during the forecast period. Any electronic payment card that one company may only use is called a closed-loop payment card. It can only be used at a certain store or business.



The gift card segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The offering segment is divided into gift cards, general purpose cards, incentive cards, disbursement cards and others. The gift card segment is expected to augment the market during the forecast period. Merchants can increase recurring business and client spending by tying rewards and incentives to gift cards, such as giving customers a discount on their products when they pay with a gift card. Customers may also be persuaded to upgrade their gift cards after using rewards and incentives.



The corporate segment is expected to augment the market during the forecast period.



The end-users segment is divided into financial institutions, retail, corporate, and government. The corporate segment is expected to augment the market during the forecast period. Employers may control the card's spending restrictions, keep track of employee expenditures, and get thorough transaction reports using business prepaid cards.



Report Coverage Details



Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023-2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 USD 2081.11 Billion Market Size in 2032 USD 9348.24 Billion CAGR 16.21% No. of Pages in Report 232 Segments Covered Card Type, Offering and End-users Drivers Increasing use of prepaid cards Opportunities High fees Restraints Rising number of cashless transactions

Market Dynamics



Driver: Increasing use of prepaid gift cards



Prepaid card use to improve legacy services grew swiftly, with retailers selling gift cards as early as the 1980s. The advantages of this technique were obvious: businesses could guarantee future revenue, and consumers had an additional gift option. The general-use prepaid card industry arose due to the popularity of the gift card; customers like the pay-now-buy-later method, and even governments developed due to the prepaid card's emergence. Organizations or companies may issue gift cards as prizes or gifts. They may also be distributed as part of a promotion campaign by merchants and marketers to attract the recipient to come in or return to the store. Stores often sell closed-loop gift cards, which allow the cardholder to purchase anything from that specific retailer.



Restraint: Category-based usability



Prepaid cards can only be used for the section mentioned, limiting their usage for some consumers. As it contains minimal detail, prepaid cards can only purchase products and services at specific locations. This factor is restricting the growth of the prepaid card market.



Opportunity: Growing number of fintech organizations



The growing number of Fintech organizations provides lucrative opportunities for the prepaid card market. The innovative finance technology offering general prepaid cards is well positioned to continue disrupting the global digital payments market, with a greater emphasis on user safety and spend management. Fintechs will continue to attract new customers by providing new methods of regulating expenditure and purchasing anonymously online. As a result, retailers who wish to take advantage of the immense potential in the prepaid card industry would be well to begin selling their cards online.



Challenges: Lack of standardization



The prepaid card market faces several issues, including maintaining competitive product pricing, the need for more standardization, and strengthening security. If a customer is thinking about purchasing a prepaid card in a store, they should be able to see a standardized fee chart to make an informed decision. There are various standardization obstacles to overcome when using prepaid cards.



Some of the major players operating in the prepaid card market are:



• American Express Company

• Visa, Inc.

• Kaiku Finance, LLC

• MasterCard Inc.

• Mango Financial, Inc.

• Citigroup

• Total System Services, Inc.

• BBVA Compass Bancshares, Inc.

• The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc.

• H&R Block Inc.

• Green Dot Corporation

• JPMorgan Chase & Co.

• PayPal Holdings, Inc.

• NetSpend Holdings, Inc

• UniRush, LLC



Key Segments Cover in the Market:



By Card Type:



• Closed Loop

• Open Loop



By Offering:



• Gift Card

• General Purpose Card

• Incentive Card

• Disbursement Card

• Others



By End-users:



• Financial Institutions

• Retail

• Corporate

• Government



By Region



• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



