Conti Federal Awarded $43.9M Contract to Construct B-21 Weapon Loader Training Facility at Ellsworth Air Force Base

RAPID CITY, S.D. , Sept. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conti Federal Services, a leading U.S. government construction and engineering firm specializing in military and secure construction, has been awarded a $43,924,087 contract for the construction of a B-21 Weapon Loader Training Facility at Ellsworth Air Force Base in South Dakota.

Awarded by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Omaha District, the B-21 Weapon Loader Training Facility project is one of several major construction initiatives integral to the multi-year facilities beddown strategy for the B-21 program at Ellsworth Air Force Base.

The project entails renovating the base’s “Pride Hangar” ,which was originally built to house the B-36 aircraft, to allow for the creation of state-of-the-art weapons loader training (WLT) bays. This newly designed space will house mock-ups of an aircraft fuselage, facilitating advanced training activities related to weapons loading. Additionally, the project includes the renovation of administrative, training, and utility areas, enhancing the overall functionality and efficiency of the facility.

"This contract award win shows our commitment to supporting the national defense infrastructure of the B-21 beddown program at Ellsworth Air Force Base, and furthers our partnership with the local trade community,” said Ryan Kanzleiter, Conti Federal Regional Business Development Director. “We look forward to continuing our commitment and collaboration with the USACE Omaha District and other key stakeholders to ensure the successful completion of this vital training facility, further solidifying our role in shaping a safer and stronger future for our nation.”

With a track record of delivering high-quality construction projects, Conti Federal remains steadfast in its mission to support national security initiatives. This contract award represents further progress in the company expanding its regional presence and upholding its reputation for excellence within the industry.

Work is estimated to be completed on this project by September 2025.

Conti Federal is currently working on several mission-critical projects in the region in collaboration with the USACE Omaha District. These include the development of a B-21 RF Hangar Facility at Ellsworth Air Force Base in South Dakota, a DRP Formal Training Unit building renovation at Grand Forks Air Force Base in North Dakota, a helicopter operations facility at F.E. Warren Air Force Base in Cheyenne, Wyoming, and an F-35 Fighter Alert Shelter at Truax Field in Madison, Wisconsin.

