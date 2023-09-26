Clarkson University Featured in The Princeton Review’s “Best 389 Colleges for 2024”

Potsdam, NY, Sept. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clarkson University is one of the nation's best institutions for undergraduates according to The Princeton Review. The education services company profiles and recommends Clarkson in the new edition of its annual college guide, The Best 389 Colleges: 2024 Edition.

Clarkson is ranked in the company’s top 20 Best Alumni Networks, further showcasing Clarkson’s excellent job placement rate, overall, 97 percent of Clarkson grads found placement within six months of their graduation.

Only about 15% of America’s 2,600 four-year colleges are profiled in the book. The Princeton Review chose the colleges for the book based on data it annually collects from surveys of 2,000 college administrators about their institutions’ academic offerings. The company also reviews data from its surveys of college students attending the schools who report on their experiences at their institutions.

"We salute Clarkson for its outstanding academics, and its many other impressive offerings. We’re delighted to recommend it as an ideal choice for students searching for their ‘best-fit’ college,” said Rob Franek, The Princeton Review's Editor-in-Chief and lead author of The Best 389 Colleges.

In the profile on Clarkson, The Princeton Review editors praise the school for its "excellent job placement rate and the large number of internships opportunities that Clarkson’s connections bring," they go on to say, “Everyone wants you to succeed and provides the resources for you to do so,” and quote Clarkson students the company surveyed for this project. Students rave about the Career Center, which holds two career fairs and “a myriad of workshops” annually to help students find and prepare for co-ops, internships, and jobs. Additionally, Clarkson SPEED (Student Projects for Engineering Experience and Design) teams like Design, Build, Fly “allow students to put their practical engineering knowledge to the test,” and Shipley Center for Innovation offers students “a chance to create their own companies.” Schoolwork is “a large portion of any student’s life” at Clarkson, but on the weekend students attend hockey games, go to parties, have movie nights, or “go fishing on the Raquette River, which is right next to the

college.”

The Princeton Review does not rank the colleges in the book hierarchically, from 1 to 389.

Clarkson appears on the following ranking lists in The Best 389 Colleges: Best Northeast Colleges, Best Value Colleges, Everyone Plays Intramural Sports, and Top 20 Best Alumni Networks.

The school profiles and ranking lists in The Best 389 Colleges are posted here (at:

https://www.princetonreview.com/college-rankings/best-colleges) where they can be searched for free.