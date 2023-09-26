Galecto Announces Plans to Explore Strategic Alternatives

BOSTON, Sept. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLTO), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel treatments for fibrosis and cancer, today announced that it has completed a review of its business, including the status of its programs, resources, and capabilities. Galecto has made the determination to conduct a comprehensive exploration of strategic alternatives focused on maximizing shareholder value.



As part of this evaluation process, Galecto will explore potential strategic alternatives that may include, but are not limited to, an acquisition, merger, business combination, divestiture of its assets, technologies or capabilities, or other transaction. There can be no assurance that its exploration will result in Galecto pursuing a transaction or that any transaction, if pursued, will be completed on attractive terms, if at all.

In connection with the evaluation of strategic alternatives, Galecto plans to implement a restructuring plan that includes reducing its workforce by approximately 29 people, or approximately 70% of its existing headcount.

Galecto has not set a timetable for completion of the evaluation process and does not intend to disclose further developments or guidance on the status of its programs unless and until it is determined that further disclosure is appropriate or necessary.

As of June 30, 2023, Galecto’s cash, cash equivalents and investments balance was $52.1 million.

About Galecto

Galecto is a clinical stage company incorporated in the U.S. that is developing small molecule-based inhibitors of galectin-3 and LOXL2. Galecto has multiple ongoing Phase 2 clinical programs in fibrosis and cancer, including (i) an orally active LOXL2 inhibitor (GB2064) in a Phase 2a trial for the treatment of myelofibrosis; (ii) an orally active galectin-3 inhibitor (GB1211) in a recently completed Phase 1b/2a trial in liver cirrhosis; and (iii) an orally active galectin-3 inhibitor (GB1211) in combination with atezolizumab (Tecentriq®) in a separate Phase 2a trial for the treatment of NSCLC.

