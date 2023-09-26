Progress Announces Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Third Quarter Results Ahead of Estimates

ARR Up 18%; Raises Full Year Outlook

BURLINGTON, Mass., Sept. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progress (Nasdaq: PRGS), the trusted provider of infrastructure software, today announced financial results for its fiscal third quarter ended August 31, 2023.

Third Quarter 2023 Highlights1:

Revenue of $175.0 million increased 16% year-over-year on an actual currency basis and 14% on a constant currency basis.

Non-GAAP revenue of $175.8 million increased 15% year-over-year on an actual currency basis and 13% on a constant currency basis.

Annualized Recurring Revenue (“ARR”) of $577 million increased 18% year-over-year on a constant currency basis.

Operating margin was 17% and non-GAAP operating margin was 39%.

Diluted earnings per share was $0.42 compared to $0.50 in the same quarter last year, a decrease of 16%.

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share was $1.08 compared to $1.00 in the same quarter last year, an increase of 8%.

“We are delighted that we delivered another strong quarter driven by sustained demand around the world, and continue to be confident in our business as evidenced by our increased guidance for the full year,” said Yogesh Gupta, CEO at Progress. “In addition to our solid Q3 performance, with net retention again over 100% and integration of MarkLogic on plan, we continue to be active in the search for our next M&A transaction in a market that, we believe, will keep moving in our favor as the acquirer of choice in infrastructure software.”

Additional financial highlights included:

Three Months Ended GAAP Non-GAAP1 (In thousands, except percentages and per share amounts) August 31, 2023 August 31, 2022 % Change August 31, 2023 August 31, 2022 % Change Revenue $ 174,992 $ 151,217 16 % $ 175,783 $ 153,060 15 % Income from operations $ 29,371 $ 32,021 (8)% $ 68,390 $ 60,075 14 % Operating margin 17 % 21 % (400) bps 39 % 39 % — Net income $ 19,098 $ 21,797 (12)% $ 48,749 $ 44,090 11 % Diluted earnings per share $ 0.42 $ 0.50 (16)% $ 1.08 $ 1.00 8 % Cash from operations (GAAP) /Adjusted free cash flow (non-GAAP) $ 46,041 $ 39,670 16 % $ 47,649 $ 39,237 21 %

Other fiscal third quarter 2023 metrics and recent results included:

Cash and cash equivalents were $138.0 million at the end of the quarter.

Days sales outstanding was 49 days compared to 48 days in the fiscal third quarter of 2022 and 44 days in the fiscal second quarter of 2023.

On September 20, 2023, our Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.175 per share of common stock which will be paid on December 15, 2023 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on December 1, 2023.



1 See Important Information Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Information and a reconciliation of non-GAAP adjustments to Progress’ GAAP financial results at the end of this press release.

Anthony Folger, CFO, said: “We’re delighted to see continued strength in demand for our products, and we are pleased that our positive outlook remains on track. ARR expanded 18% in constant currency to $577M, or 2% on a pro-forma basis. Net retention rates remained above our target of +100%, at 100.6%. Operating margins for the quarter came in at 39%, MarkLogic continues to pace our integration milestones, and the balance sheet remains strong as we pay down debt while actively pursuing accretive M&A opportunities.”

2023 Business Outlook

Progress provides the following guidance for the fiscal year ending November 30, 2023 and the fiscal fourth quarter ending November 30, 2023:

Updated FY 2023 Guidance

(September 26, 2023) Prior FY 2023 Guidance

(June 29, 2023) (In millions, except percentages and per share amounts) GAAP Non-GAAP1 GAAP Non-GAAP1 Revenue $688 - $694 $692 - $698 $686 - $694 $690 - $698 Diluted earnings per share $1.36 - $1.42 $4.20 - $4.26 $1.35 - $1.43 $4.16 - $4.24 Operating margin 15% 38% - 39% 15% - 16% 38% - 39% Cash from operations (GAAP) /

Adjusted free cash flow (non-GAAP) $175 - $181 $177 - $183 $173 - $183 $175 - $185 Effective tax rate 16% 20% 20% - 21% 20% - 21%





Q4 2023 Guidance (In millions, except per share amounts) GAAP Non-GAAP1 Revenue $171 - $177 $171 - $177 Diluted earnings per share $0.13 - $0.19 $0.87 - $0.93

Based on current exchange rates, the expected positive currency translation impact on Progress' fiscal year 2023 business outlook compared to 2022 exchange rates on GAAP and non-GAAP revenue is approximately $2.3 million, and approximately $0.03 on GAAP and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share. The expected positive currency translation impact on Progress' fiscal Q4 2023 business outlook compared to 2022 exchange rates on GAAP and non-GAAP revenue is approximately $2.6 million, and approximately $0.01 on GAAP and non-GAAP diluted Q4 2023 earnings per share. To the extent that there are changes in exchange rates versus the current environment, this may have an impact on Progress' business outlook.

Conference Call

Important Information Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Information

Progress furnishes certain non-GAAP supplemental information to our financial results. We use such non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate our period-over-period operating performance because our management team believes that by excluding the effects of certain GAAP-related items that in their opinion do not reflect the ordinary earnings of our operations, such information helps to illustrate underlying trends in our business and provides us with a more comparable measure of our continuing business, as well as greater understanding of the results from the primary operations of our business. Management also uses such non-GAAP financial measures to establish budgets and operational goals, evaluate performance, and allocate resources. In addition, the compensation of our executives and non-executive employees is based in part on the performance of our business as evaluated by such non-GAAP financial measures. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures enhance investors’ overall understanding of our current financial performance and our prospects for the future by: (i) providing more transparency for certain financial measures, (ii) presenting disclosure that helps investors understand how we plan and measure the performance of our business, (iii) affords a view of our operating results that may be more easily compared to our peer companies, and (iv) enables investors to consider our operating results on both a GAAP and non-GAAP basis (including following the integration period of our prior and proposed acquisitions). However, this non-GAAP information is not in accordance with, or an alternative to, generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”) and should be considered in conjunction with our GAAP results as the items excluded from the non-GAAP information may have a material impact on Progress’ financial results. A reconciliation of non-GAAP adjustments to Progress' GAAP financial results is included in the tables at the end of this press release.

In the noted fiscal periods, we adjusted for the following items from our GAAP financial results to arrive at our non-GAAP financial measures:

Acquisition-related revenue - We include acquisition-related revenue, which constitutes revenue reflected as pre-acquisition deferred revenue that would have been recognized prior to our adoption of Accounting Standards Update No. 2021-08, Business Combinations (Topic 805): Accounting for Contract Assets and Contract Liabilities from Contracts with Customers (“ASU 2021-08”) during the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2021. The acquisition-related revenue in our results relates to Chef Software, Inc. and Ipswitch, Inc., which we acquired on October 5, 2020 and April 30, 2019, respectively. Since GAAP accounting required the elimination of this revenue prior to the adoption of ASU 2021-08, GAAP results alone do not fully capture all of our economic activities. We believe these adjustments are useful to management and investors as a measure of the ongoing performance of the business because, although we cannot be certain that customers will renew their contracts, we have historically experienced high renewal rates on maintenance and support agreements and other customer contracts. Upon our adoption of ASU 2021-08, this adjustment is no longer applicable to subsequent acquisitions. The remaining adjustment is related to our acquisition of Chef and is expected to continue through the end of fiscal year 2023.

Amortization of acquired intangibles - We exclude amortization of acquired intangibles because those expenses are unrelated to our core operating performance and the intangible assets acquired vary significantly based on the timing and magnitude of our acquisition transactions and the maturities of the businesses acquired. Adjustments include preliminary estimates relating to the valuation of intangible assets from MarkLogic Corporation (“MarkLogic”), which we acquired on February 7, 2023. The final amounts will not be available until the Company's internal procedures and reviews are completed.

Stock-based compensation - We exclude stock-based compensation to be consistent with the way management and, in our view, the overall financial community evaluates our performance and the methods used by analysts to calculate consensus estimates. The expense related to stock-based awards is generally not controllable in the short-term and can vary significantly based on the timing, size and nature of awards granted. As such, we do not include these charges in operating plans.

Restructuring expenses - In all periods presented, we exclude restructuring expenses incurred because those expenses distort trends and are not part of our core operating results. Adjustments include preliminary estimates relating to restructuring expenses from MarkLogic. The final amounts will not be available until the Company's internal procedures and reviews are completed.

Acquisition-related expenses - We exclude acquisition-related expenses in order to provide a more meaningful comparison of the financial results to our historical operations and forward-looking guidance and the financial results of less acquisitive peer companies. We consider these types of costs and adjustments, to a great extent, to be unpredictable and dependent on a significant number of factors that are outside of our control. Furthermore, we do not consider these acquisition-related costs and adjustments to be related to the organic continuing operations of the acquired businesses and are generally not relevant to assessing or estimating the long-term performance of the acquired assets. In addition, the size, complexity and/or volume of past acquisitions, which often drives the magnitude of acquisition-related costs, may not be indicative of the size, complexity and/or volume of future acquisitions.

Gain on sale of assets held for sale - We exclude the gain associated with the sale of our Bedford, Massachusetts headquarters during fiscal year 2022. We don’t believe such gains are part of our core operating results because they are inconsistent in amount and frequency and therefore may distort operating trends.

Cyber incident and vulnerability response expenses, net Cyber incident - We exclude certain expenses resulting from the detection of irregular activity on certain portions of our corporate network, as more thoroughly described in the Form 8-K that we filed on December 19, 2022. MOVEit Vulnerability - We exclude certain expenses resulting from the zero-day MOVEit Vulnerability, as more thoroughly described in the Form 8-K that we filed on June 5, 2023 and Form 10-Q filed on July 7, 2023. We currently intend to provide additional details regarding the MOVEit Vulnerability in our Form 10-Q for the quarter ended August 31, 2023.



Expenses include costs to investigate and remediate these cyber related matters, as well as legal and other professional services related thereto. Expenses related to such cyber matters are provided net of expected insurance recoveries, although the timing of recognizing insurance recoveries may differ from the timing of recognizing the associated expenses. Costs associated with the enhancement of our cybersecurity program are not included within this adjustment. We expect to continue to incur legal and other professional services expenses in future periods. Expenses related to such cyber matters are expected to result in operating expenses that would not have otherwise been incurred in the normal course of business operations. We believe that excluding these costs facilitates a more meaningful evaluation of our operating performance and comparisons to our past operating performance.

Provision for income taxes - We adjust our income tax provision by excluding the tax impact of the non-GAAP adjustments discussed above.

Constant currency - Revenue from our international operations has historically represented a substantial portion of our total revenue. As a result, our revenue results have been impacted, and we expect will continue to be impacted, by fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates. As exchange rates are an important factor in understanding period-to-period comparisons, we present revenue growth rates on a constant currency basis, which helps improve the understanding of our revenue results and our performance in comparison to prior periods. The constant currency information presented is calculated by translating current period results using prior period weighted average foreign currency exchange rates. These results should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, results reported in accordance with GAAP.

Annual Recurring Revenue ("ARR") - We provide an ARR performance metric to help investors better understand and assess the performance of our business because our mix of revenue generated from recurring sources has increased in recent years. ARR represents the annualized contract value for all active and contractually binding term-based contracts at the end of a reporting period. ARR includes maintenance, software upgrade rights, public cloud and on-premises subscription-based transactions and managed services. ARR does not have any standardized meaning and is therefore unlikely to be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. ARR should be viewed independently of revenue and deferred revenue and is not intended to be combined with, or to replace, either of those items. ARR is not a forecast and the active contracts at the end of a reporting period used in calculating ARR may or may not be extended or renewed by our customers.

Net Retention Rate - We calculate net retention rate as of a period end by starting with the ARR from the cohort of all customers as of 12 months prior to such period end ("Prior Period ARR"). We then calculate the ARR from these same customers as of the current period end ("Current Period ARR"). Current Period ARR includes any expansion and is net of contraction or attrition over the last 12 months but excludes ARR from new customers in the current period. We then divide the total Current Period ARR by the total Prior Period ARR to arrive at the net retention rate. Net retention rate is not calculated in accordance with GAAP.

We also provide guidance on adjusted free cash flow, which is equal to cash flows from operating activities less purchases of property and equipment, plus restructuring payments.

About Progress

Dedicated to propelling business forward in a technology-driven world, Progress (Nasdaq: PRGS) helps businesses drive faster cycles of innovation, fuel momentum and accelerate their path to success. As the trusted provider of the best products to develop, deploy and manage high-impact applications, Progress enables customers to develop the applications and experiences they need, deploy where and how they want and manage it all safely and securely. Hundreds of thousands of enterprises, including 1,700 software companies and 3.5 million developers, depend on Progress to achieve their goals—with confidence. Learn more at www.progress.com.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended (In thousands, except per share data) August 31,

2023 August 31,

2022 % Change August 31,

2023 August 31,

2022 % Change Revenue: Software licenses $ 50,544 $ 47,618 6 % $ 164,519 $ 135,182 22 % Maintenance and services 124,448 103,599 20 % 352,950 309,704 14 % Total revenue 174,992 151,217 16 % 517,469 444,886 16 % Costs of revenue: Cost of software licenses 2,732 2,477 10 % 7,998 7,669 4 % Cost of maintenance and services 22,192 15,761 41 % 62,663 46,707 34 % Amortization of acquired intangibles 7,995 5,558 44 % 22,253 16,589 34 % Total costs of revenue 32,919 23,796 38 % 92,914 70,965 31 % Gross profit 142,073 127,421 11 % 424,555 373,921 14 % Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 38,612 34,595 12 % 112,513 100,768 12 % Product development 33,138 28,650 16 % 98,396 85,966 14 % General and administrative 20,791 20,141 3 % 61,046 56,339 8 % Amortization of acquired intangibles 17,668 11,716 51 % 48,825 35,330 38 % Cyber incident and vulnerability response expenses, net 951 — * 5,126 — * Restructuring expenses 843 130 * 6,230 784 * Acquisition-related expenses 699 168 * 4,433 3,816 16 % Gain on sale of assets held for sale — — * — (10,770 ) * Total operating expenses 112,702 95,400 18 % 336,569 272,233 24 % Income from operations 29,371 32,021 (8)% 87,986 101,688 (13)% Other expense, net (8,419 ) (4,339 ) 94 % (22,501 ) (11,209 ) 101 % Income before income taxes 20,952 27,682 (24)% 65,485 90,479 (28)% Provision for income taxes 1,854 5,885 (68)% 10,623 19,118 (44)% Net income $ 19,098 $ 21,797 (12)% $ 54,862 $ 71,361 (23)% Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.44 $ 0.50 (12)% $ 1.27 $ 1.64 (23)% Diluted $ 0.42 $ 0.50 (16)% $ 1.23 $ 1.61 (24)% Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 43,452 43,211 1 % 43,365 43,589 (1)% Diluted 44,981 43,935 2 % 44,543 44,299 1 % Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.175 $ 0.175 — % $ 0.525 $ 0.525 — %





Stock-based compensation is included in the condensed consolidated statements of operations, as follows: Cost of revenue $ 797 $ 527 51 % $ 2,146 $ 1,410 52 % Sales and marketing 1,763 1,331 32 % 5,027 3,423 47 % Product development 3,065 2,586 19 % 9,112 7,548 21 % General and administrative 4,447 4,195 6 % 13,826 13,729 1 % Total $ 10,072 $ 8,639 17 % $ 30,111 $ 26,110 15 %

*not meaningful

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

(In thousands) August 31, 2023 November 30, 2022 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 137,999 $ 256,277 Accounts receivable, net 99,726 97,834 Unbilled receivables 31,668 29,158 Other current assets 33,447 42,784 Total current assets 302,840 426,053 Property and equipment, net 16,166 14,927 Goodwill and intangible assets, net 1,204,872 888,392 Right-of-use lease assets 20,596 17,574 Long-term unbilled receivables 33,121 39,936 Other assets 19,873 24,597 Total assets $ 1,597,468 $ 1,411,479 Liabilities and shareholders’ equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable and other current liabilities $ 83,624 $ 76,629 Current portion of long-term debt, net 11,390 6,234 Short-term operating lease liabilities 10,088 7,471 Short-term deferred revenue, net 219,601 227,670 Total current liabilities 324,703 318,004 Long-term debt, net 389,388 259,220 Convertible senior notes, net 354,246 352,625 Long-term operating lease liabilities 15,086 15,041 Long-term deferred revenue, net 60,167 54,770 Other long-term liabilities 8,832 13,315 Shareholders’ equity: Common stock and additional paid-in capital 361,500 332,083 Retained earnings 83,546 66,421 Total shareholders’ equity 445,046 398,504 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 1,597,468 $ 1,411,479

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended (In thousands) August 31,

2023 August 31,

2022 August 31,

2023 August 31,

2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 19,098 $ 21,797 $ 54,862 $ 71,361 Depreciation and amortization 27,892 19,219 77,432 57,816 Gain on sale of assets held for sale — — — (10,770 ) Stock-based compensation 10,072 8,639 30,111 26,110 Other non-cash adjustments (4,935 ) 234 (11,091 ) 6,349 Changes in operating assets and liabilities (6,086 ) (10,219 ) (10,555 ) 1,157 Net cash flows from operating activities 46,041 39,670 140,759 152,023 Capital expenditures (1,212 ) (1,107 ) (3,181 ) (3,086 ) Issuances of common stock, net of repurchases 4,008 (21,438 ) (9,627 ) (65,140 ) Dividend payments to shareholders (7,798 ) (7,778 ) (23,669 ) (23,351 ) Payments for acquisitions, net of cash acquired 846 — (355,250 ) — Proceeds from the issuance of debt, net of payment of issuance costs — — 195,000 5,517 Principal payment on term loan and repayment of revolving line of credit (31,720 ) (1,719 ) (60,157 ) (5,154 ) Other 2,303 (8,677 ) (2,153 ) 6,682 Net change in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments 12,468 (1,049 ) (118,278 ) 67,491 Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments, beginning of period 125,531 225,913 256,277 157,373 Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments, end of period $ 137,999 $ 224,864 $ 137,999 $ 224,864

RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP SELECTED FINANCIAL MEASURES1

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended (In thousands, except per share data) August 31,

2023 August 31,

2022 August 31,

2023 August 31,

2022 Adjusted revenue: GAAP revenue $ 174,992 $ 151,217 $ 517,469 $ 444,886 Acquisition-related revenue 791 1,843 3,158 6,558 Non-GAAP revenue $ 175,783 $ 153,060 $ 520,627 $ 451,444 Adjusted income from operations: GAAP income from operations $ 29,371 $ 32,021 $ 87,986 $ 101,688 Amortization of acquired intangibles 25,663 17,274 71,078 51,919 Restructuring expenses and other 843 130 6,230 784 Stock-based compensation 10,072 8,639 30,111 26,110 Acquisition-related revenue and expenses 1,490 2,011 7,591 10,374 Cyber incident and vulnerability response expenses, net 951 — 5,126 — Gain on sale of assets held for sale — — — (10,770 ) Non-GAAP income from operations $ 68,390 $ 60,075 $ 208,122 $ 180,105 Adjusted net income: GAAP net income $ 19,098 $ 21,797 $ 54,862 $ 71,361 Amortization of acquired intangibles 25,663 17,274 71,078 51,919 Restructuring expenses and other 843 130 6,230 784 Stock-based compensation 10,072 8,639 30,111 26,110 Acquisition-related revenue and expenses 1,490 2,011 7,591 10,374 Gain on sale of assets held for sale — — — (10,770 ) Cyber incident and vulnerability response expenses, net 951 — 5,126 — Provision for income taxes (9,368 ) (5,761 ) (26,553 ) (16,242 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 48,749 $ 44,090 $ 148,445 $ 133,536 Adjusted diluted earnings per share: GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 0.42 $ 0.50 $ 1.23 $ 1.61 Amortization of acquired intangibles 0.57 0.39 1.60 1.17 Stock-based compensation 0.23 0.19 0.67 0.59 Restructuring expenses and other 0.02 — 0.14 0.02 Acquisition-related revenue and expenses 0.03 0.05 0.17 0.23 Gain on sale of assets held for sale — — — (0.24 ) Cyber incident and vulnerability response expenses, net 0.02 — 0.12 — Provision for income taxes (0.21 ) (0.13 ) (0.60 ) (0.37 ) Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 1.08 $ 1.00 $ 3.33 $ 3.01 Non-GAAP weighted avg shares outstanding - diluted 44,981 43,935 44,543 44,299

OTHER NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES1

(Unaudited)

Adjusted Free Cash Flow Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended (In thousands) August 31,

2023 August 31,

2022 % Change August 31,

2023 August 31,

2022 % Change Cash flows from operations $ 46,041 $ 39,670 16 % $ 140,759 $ 152,023 (7)% Purchases of property and equipment (1,212 ) (1,107 ) 9 % (3,181 ) (3,086 ) 3 % Free cash flow 44,829 38,563 16 % 137,578 148,937 (8)% Add back: restructuring payments 2,820 674 318 % 4,982 3,019 65 % Adjusted free cash flow $ 47,649 $ 39,237 21 % $ 142,560 $ 151,956 (6)%

RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES FOR FISCAL YEAR 2023 GUIDANCE1

(Unaudited)

Fiscal Year 2023 Updated Revenue Guidance Fiscal Year Ended Fiscal Year Ending November 30, 2022 November 30, 2023 (In millions) Low % Change High % Change GAAP revenue $ 602.0 $ 688.3 14 % $ 694.3 15 % Acquisition-related adjustments - revenue 8.6 3.7 (57)% 3.7 (57)% Non-GAAP revenue $ 610.6 $ 692.0 13 % $ 698.0 14 %





Fiscal Year 2023 Updated Non-GAAP Operating Margin Guidance Fiscal Year Ending November 30, 2023 (In millions) Low High GAAP income from operations $ 102.8 $ 106.6 GAAP operating margins 15 % 15 % Acquisition-related revenue 3.7 3.7 Acquisition-related expense 5.0 5.0 Restructuring expense 10.0 10.0 Stock-based compensation 40.7 40.7 Amortization of acquired intangibles 96.6 96.6 Cyber incident and vulnerability response expenses, net 6.8 6.8 Total adjustments(2) 162.8 162.8 Non-GAAP income from operations $ 265.6 $ 269.4 Non-GAAP operating margin 38 % 39 % (2)Total adjustments include preliminary estimates relating to the valuation of intangible assets acquired from MarkLogic and restructuring expenses. The final amounts will not be available until the Company's internal procedures and reviews are completed.





Fiscal Year 2023 Updated Non-GAAP Earnings per Share and Effective Tax Rate Guidance Fiscal Year Ending November 30, 2023 (In millions, except per share data) Low High GAAP net income $ 60.8 $ 63.8 Adjustments (from previous table) 162.8 162.8 Income tax adjustment(3) (35.4 ) (35.7 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 188.2 $ 190.9 GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 1.36 $ 1.42 Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 4.20 $ 4.26 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 44.8 44.8





2Tax adjustment is based on a non-GAAP effective tax rate of approximately 20%, calculated as follows: Non-GAAP income from operations $ 265.6 $ 269.4 Other (expense) income (30.5 ) (30.5 ) Non-GAAP income from continuing operations before income taxes 235.1 238.9 Non-GAAP net income 188.2 190.9 Tax provision $ 46.9 $ 48.0 Non-GAAP tax rate 20 % 20 %

RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES FOR FISCAL YEAR 2023 GUIDANCE1

(Unaudited)

Fiscal Year 2023 Adjusted Free Cash Flow Guidance Fiscal Year Ending November 30, 2023 (In millions) Low High Cash flows from operations (GAAP) $ 175 $ 181 Purchases of property and equipment (5 ) (5 ) Add back: restructuring payments 7 7 Adjusted free cash flow (non-GAAP) $ 177 $ 183

RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES FOR Q4 2023 GUIDANCE1

(Unaudited)

Q4 2023 Revenue Guidance Three Months Ended Three Months Ending November 30, 2022 November 30, 2023 (In millions) Low % Change High % Change GAAP revenue $ 157.1 $ 170.8 9 % $ 176.8 13 % Acquisition-related adjustments - revenue 2.1 0.6 (71)% 0.6 (71)% Non-GAAP revenue $ 159.2 $ 171.4 8 % $ 177.4 11 %





Q4 2023 Non-GAAP Earnings per Share Guidance Three Months Ending November 30, 2023 Low High GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 0.13 $ 0.19 Acquisition-related revenue 0.01 0.01 Acquisition-related expense 0.01 0.01 Restructure expense 0.08 0.08 Stock-based compensation 0.23 0.23 Amortization of acquired intangibles 0.56 0.56 Cyber incident and vulnerability response expenses, net 0.04 0.04 Total adjustments 0.93 0.93 Income tax adjustment (0.19 ) (0.19 ) Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 0.87 $ 0.93



