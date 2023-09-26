CEO of Exploration Ventures, and Ocean Power Technologies Advisor, Terry Garcia to participate in Fireside Chat with Water Tower Research on Thursday, September 28, 2023, at 2:00 PM EDT

MONROE TOWNSHIP, N.J., Sept. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. ("OPT" or "the Company") (NYSE American: OPTT), a leader in innovative and cost-effective low-carbon marine power, data, and service solutions, today announced that on Thursday, September 28, 2023, at 2:00 pm EDT, Exploration Ventures CEO and OPT Advisor Terry Garcia will participate in a Fireside Chat hosted by Water Tower Research (WTR). Topics that will be covered during the conversation include:



A general discussion about the ocean, its impact on national and global economies, problems, and challenges.



How OPT’s technology addresses the ocean’s problems, challenges, and opportunities, including Marine Protected Areas (MPAs), Illegal, Unregulated, and Unreported (IUU) fishing, aquaculture, and ocean research and exploration.



To register for the event please use the following link: Registration Page

Please note that the event will be available on demand using the same registration link provided above.



OPT, a leader in innovative and cost-effective, low carbon marine data, power, and consulting services, provides intelligent maritime solutions and services that enable safer, cleaner, and more productive ocean operations for the defense and security, oil and gas, science and research, and offshore wind markets. Our PowerBuoy® platforms provide clean and reliable electric power and real-time data communications for remote maritime and subsea applications. We also provide WAM-V® autonomous surface vessels (ASV) and marine robotics services through our wholly owned subsidiary Marine Advanced Robotics and strategic consulting services including simulation engineering, software engineering, concept design and motion analysis through our wholly owned subsidiary 3Dent. We are headquartered in Monroe Township, New Jersey, and have offices in Houston, Texas, and Richmond, California. To learn more, visit www.OceanPowerTechnologies.com .



Exploration Ventures is a leader in designing and managing global programs that inspire and engage audiences. Our clients are in a diverse range of industries, including science and technology, art, media, education, hospitality, social and nonprofit across the private and public sectors.

Founder Terry Garcia is a frequent event speaker and moderator. To learn more visit www.exploration.ventures.

