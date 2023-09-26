Golden Sun Education Group Limited Receives Nasdaq Notification Letter Regarding Minimum Bid Price Deficiency

Shanghai, China, Sept. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Golden Sun Education Group Limited (the “Company” or “Golden Sun”) (Nasdaq: GSUN), a provider of tutorial services in China, today announced that the Company received written notification (the "Notification Letter") from the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") on September 22, 2023, notifying the Company that it is not in compliance with the minimum bid price requirement set forth in the Nasdaq Listing Rules for continued listing on Nasdaq.



Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) requires listed securities to maintain a minimum bid price of US$1.00 per share, and Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(A) provides that a failure to meet the minimum bid price requirement exists if the deficiency continues for a period of 30 consecutive business days. Based on the closing bid price of the Company's Class A ordinary shares for the 30 consecutive business days from August 10, 2023 to September 21, 2023, the Company no longer meets the minimum bid price requirement.

The Notification Letter does not impact the Company's listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market at this time. In accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(A), the Company has been provided 180 calendar days, or until March 20, 2024, to regain compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2). To regain compliance, the Company's Class A ordinary shares must have a closing bid price of at least US$1.00 for a minimum of 10 consecutive business days. In the event the Company does not regain compliance by March 20, 2024, the Company may be eligible for additional time to regain compliance or may face delisting.

The Company's business operations are not affected by the receipt of the Notification Letter. The Company intends to monitor the closing bid price of its Class A ordinary shares and may, if appropriate, consider implementing available options, including, but not limited to, a reverse share split of its outstanding Class A ordinary shares, to regain compliance with the minimum bid price requirement under the Nasdaq Listing Rules.

Established in 1997 and headquartered in Shanghai, China, Golden Sun Education Group Limited is a provider of tutorial services in China with over twenty years of experience providing educational services that focus on the development of each of its student’s strengths and potential, and the promotion of life-long skills and interests in learning. Golden Sun has three tutorial centers, one educational company that partners with high schools to offer language classes, and one logistics company that provides logistic and consulting services. The tutorial centers of Golden Sun focus on different groups of targeted students by offering different tutorial programs. Golden Sun offers English, Spanish, German, French and Japanese language courses to students who intend to study abroad, individuals seeking jobs that require certain proficiency in these languages, and companies or organizations whose workers need to have certain proficiency in these languages. For more information, visit the Company’s website at ir.jtyjyjt.com.

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company’s current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as “approximates,” “assesses,” “believes,” “hopes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “projects,” “intends,” “plans,” “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “may” or similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's annual report and other filings with the SEC.

