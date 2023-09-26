Newark New Jersey, Sept. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- dfree® Financial Freedom Movement Arrives in Newark, New Jersey

Empowering Families Through Financial Literacy: Real-Time Financial Assistance for All

Newark, New Jersey - September 21, 2023 — Today, Dr. DeForest “Buster” Soaries, former New Jersey Secretary of State and Pastor Emeritus of First Baptist Church of Lincoln Gardens, proudly announced the arrival of the dfree® Financial Freedom Movement in Newark, New Jersey. Set for October 13 & 14, the movement's flagship event, dfree® FinFest, promises to be a cornerstone of financial empowerment for the community. Dr. Soaries, whose dfree® initiative garnered national attention after its feature in a CNN 90-minute documentary, is driven by his belief in the critical importance of financial wellness for black Americans.

"The paradigm needs to shift. Financial education shouldn’t just target adults, leaving their children in the dark. Our dfree® FinFest event is designed to be a holistic experience, inclusive of entire families. Dynamic presentations are crafted to resonate with both parents and the youth," emphasized Soaries. The Phillips Academy Charter School of Newark, in support of this mission, will be hosting this groundbreaking Family-Focused Financial Festival.

“We could not be more thrilled to host Dfree's Finfest! We are longtime followers of Dr. Soaries and his work to help communities become debt-free. This year Philip's Academy's theme is Transformational Wellness. As we seek to model our financial wellness with an eventual debt-free approach, exposing our entire community to this conference moves Philip's Academy closer to our ultimate mission, while also creating a level playing field of high-quality diverse education.

We exist to combat systemic racism with aggressive action to fight the policies and practices contributing to the wealth gap, the education gap, health disparities, and inequalities in educational access and outcomes. Our model moves financial wellness to the core of sustainable impact in educational outcomes, leading to transformational gains. Being a small portion of Dfree and Prudential's vision is powerful.” says, Principle, Yasmeen Sampson.

The Newark dfree® FinFest boasts an impressive lineup:

Friday Night Special : Complimentary reception, exclusive screening of "Legacy Lives On", and a panel discussion with distinguished financial experts.

: Complimentary reception, exclusive screening of "Legacy Lives On", and a panel discussion with distinguished financial experts. Guest Appearances : Notable speakers including influential author AshCash (@iamashcash) and the prodigious 12-year-old financial educator from Atlanta, Caden Harris (@cadenteacehs).

: Notable speakers including influential author AshCash (@iamashcash) and the prodigious 12-year-old financial educator from Atlanta, Caden Harris (@cadenteacehs). Resourceful Exhibits : Including employment opportunities, training resources, and professional debt reduction counselors.

: Including employment opportunities, training resources, and professional debt reduction counselors. Expert Consultations: Attendees will benefit from free sessions with financial professionals, a generous provision by the event’s primary sponsor, Prudential.

“Prudential has enjoyed a productive partnership with Dr. Soaries and the dfree® movement since 2011. We are very excited about sponsoring Newark dfree® Finfest right here in our headquarters city. Our team is looking forward to connecting with Newark families at this unique event,” says Shané Harris, Vice President of Social Responsibility and Partnerships and President, of The Prudential Foundation at Prudential Financial.

The dfree® FINFE$T, powered by Prudential Financial, is more than just an event—it's a festival with a purpose. It's dedicated to empowering African-American families through the power of financial literacy.

For complimentary registration and to delve deeper into what the event entails, please visit dfree.com/finfest.

About dfree® Financial Freedom Movement

Founded by Dr. DeForest B. Soaries, Jr. in July 2005, the dfree® Movement champions resources that educate, inspire, and bolster individuals aiming for financial independence. Initially birthed as a faith-driven initiative, dfree® has since expanded its horizons, fervently working towards narrowing the racial wealth divide. Its offerings include comprehensive educational tools and strategies for underserved communities to attain financial sovereignty. Today, dfree® stands as not just a brand or a curriculum, but as a beacon of hope for countless individuals striving for a better financial future.

Attachment