Automotive Disruption Radar Market to Reach USD 11.2 Billion by 2032 CAGR: 9.6%. Report By DataHorizzon Research

Fort Collins, Colorado, Sept. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DataHorizzon Research Published a report titled, "Automotive Disruption Radar Market Size, Growth, Share, Statistics Report, By Range (Long Range, Medium & Short Range), By Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles), By EV Preference, By Application, By Region Forecasts, 2023-2032."

According to DataHorizzon Research, The automotive disruptive radar market size was valued at USD 4.5 Billion in 2022 and is anticipated to reach USD 11.2 Billion by 2032 with a CAGR of 9.6%. The global automotive disruption radar market report comprehensively analyzes the latest trends and market conditions. It also covers the latest insights from the industry and discusses market opportunities in detail.

Automotive disruption radar refers to the monitoring and analysis of emerging technologies and trends that could potentially disrupt the automotive industry. This includes advancements in electric and autonomous vehicles, connected car technologies, alternative fuel sources, and new mobility models. An automotive disruption radar helps companies within the automotive industry stay ahead of the curve and adapt to the changing landscape. By watching emerging trends and technologies, companies can identify potential threats and opportunities, and make informed decisions about future investments and strategies.

Several organizations use sophisticated data analytics tools and machine learning algorithms to analyze large amounts of data and detect patterns that could signal disruption. They may also rely on industry experts and thought leaders to provide insights and guidance on emerging trends and technologies. Overall, an automotive disruption radar is essential for an organization aiming to stay competitive and thrive in the rapidly evolving automotive industry.

Governments worldwide are implementing regulations and incentives to promote the adoption of electric and autonomous vehicles and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Also, consumer preferences are rapidly changing, with my consumers prioritizing sustainability and convenience in their purchasing decisions. This has led to a rise in demand for electric and autonomous vehicles and new mobility models such as ride-sharing and car-sharing. Overall, the automotive disruption radar market is driven by a combination of technological, economic, and regulatory factors and is expected to grow in the coming years.

Report Title Automotive Disruption Radar Market Market Size in 2022 USD 4.5 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 11.2 Billion CAGR from 2023 to 2032 9.6% Largest Market Europe Forecast Period 2023 to 2032 Historic Period 2021 Base Year 2022 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Market Estimations, Competitor Analysis, Trends and Growth Factors By Range Long Range, Medium & Short Range By Vehicle Type Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles By EV Preference Battery Electric Vehicles, Plug-In Hybrids and Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles By Application Adaptive Cruise Control, Autonomous Emergency Braking, Blind Spot Detection, Forward Collision Warning, Intelligent Park Assist, and Other ADAS Systems Region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Countries Covered U.S., Canada, U.K., Germany, France, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Brazil, Mexico, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, among others Major Market Players NXP Semiconductors, Continental AG, DENSO Corporation, Autoliv Inc., Delphi Automotive Company, Analog, Texas Instruments, ZF Friedrichshafen, Robert Bosch GmbH, Valeo etc.

The global automotive disruption radar market has been segmented based on range, vehicle type, EV preference, application, and region. The passenger car segment is anticipated to grow more rapidly than the commercial vehicles. The growth is attributed to rising awareness about vehicle safety among mid-priced owners. The plug-in hybrid electric vehicles segment is expected to grow significantly due to the options available to charge their batteries with regenerative braking.

Europe is the leading region attributed to the rapid emergence of automotive advancements and the stringent policies by the European Commission. Asia Pacific is a fast-growing market owing to a conducive market environment for the automotive industry.

The global automotive disruption radar market is projected to reach USD 11.2 billion at a CAGR of 9.6% by 2032.

The automotive disruption radar market is largely driven by the increasing demand for autonomous vehicles in the global market. The current market scenario is highly competitive owing to the many market entrants with novel technologies and product launches.

The medium & short range segments accounted for the largest market share in 2022. Increasing applications like security systems and object detection in the surrounding vehicle. Due to this, the medium & short range segment is expected to continue its dominance over the period.

Europe is a leading region, with Germany accounting for a high share. Also, German investors invest heavily in research and development, encouraging market development. Besides, the stringent emission policies in Europe are projected to enhance the market growth in Europe.

Some prominent players in the automotive disruption radar market report include NXP Semiconductors, Continental AG, DENSO Corporation, Autoliv Inc., Delphi Automotive Company, Analog, Texas Instruments, ZF Friedrichshafen, Robert Bosch GmbH, Valeo,

In January 2023, Texas Instruments announced the launch of a new automotive battery cell and pack monitor that offers the most accurate measurement capabilities on the market, helping to extend the driving life of electric vehicles (EVs) and ensure safer operation.

In January 2023, NXP released innovative automotive radar chips for next-generation ADAS and autonomous driving systems.

Automotive Disruption Radar Market, By Range (2023-2032)

Long Range

Medium & Short Range

Automotive Disruption Radar Market, By Vehicle Type (2023-2032)

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

Automotive Disruption Radar Market, By EV Preference (2023-2032)

Battery Electric Vehicles

Plug-In Hybrids

Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles

Automotive Disruption Radar Market, By Application (2023-2032)

Adaptive Cruise Control

Autonomous Emergency Braking

Blind Spot Detection

Forward Collision Warning

Intelligent Park Assist

Other ADAS Systems

Automotive Disruption Radar Market, By Region (2023-2032)

North America

U.S. Canada



Europe

U.K. Germany France Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific

China India Japan South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific



Latin America

Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa

UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



