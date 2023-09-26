Data Center Colocation Market to Reach USD 159.1 Billion By 2032 CAGR: 12.6%. Report By DataHorizzon Research

Fort Collins, Colorado, Sept. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DataHorizzon Research Published a report titled, "Data Center Colocation Market Size, Growth, Share, Statistics Report, By Type (Retail & Wholesale), By Deployment (IT & Telecom, Healthcare, Research, Manufacturing, Retail), By Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises, Small & Medium Enterprises), By End-use, By Region and Segment Forecasts, 2023-2032."

According to DataHorizzon Research, The data center colocation market size was valued at USD 48.9 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 159.1 Billion by 2032 and is expected to have a CAGR of 12.6%. The global data center colocation market report comprehensively analyzes the latest trends and market conditions. It also covers the latest insights from the industry and discusses market opportunities in detail.

One of the main factors influencing the growth of the data center colocation market is the rapid digitization of businesses combined with the expanding usage of cross-platform distributed computing and virtualization frameworks. Besides, other benefits such as scalability, cost-effectiveness, and availability of a reliable data center infrastructure are expected to play a pivotal role in the market development. These factors prove conducive for market entrants, and therefore, the IT industry may witness a weighted preference for colocation facilities over owned locations.

Access to a hybrid cloud is another technological opportunity for industry players. As the demand for data storage has grown by leaps and bounds in the past few years, a hybrid cloud environment allows companies to combine their private infrastructure with cloud services, enabling seamless data integration and transfer for end-users. In addition, the trend of using renewable energy is influential for setting up a colocation facility because it optimizes electricity and water consumption. Also, this factor remains crucial to reduce environmental impact for organizations.

Technological advancements such as IoT, cloud computing, autonomous vehicles, and advanced robotics have resulted in the need for higher bandwidth and faster data processing for storing and transferring information. The colocation centers prove beneficial as operators can locate their data near the users, optimizing and offering enhanced storage and networking services.

Report Snapshot:

Report Title Data Center Colocation Market Market Size in 2022 USD 48.9 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 159.1 Billion CAGR from 2023 to 2032 12.6% Largest Market Asia Pacific Forecast Period 2023 to 2032 Historic Period 2021 Base Year 2022 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Market Estimations, Competitor Analysis, Trends, and Growth Factors By Type Retail & Wholesale By Deployment IT & Telecom, Healthcare, Research, Manufacturing, Retail, Energy By Enterprise Size Large Enterprises, Small & Medium Enterprises Region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Countries Covered U.S., Canada, U.K., Germany, France, China, Japan, India, Brazil, Mexico, UAE, Saudi Arabia, and South Africa, among others Major Market Players Cyxtera Technologies, Inc.; Global Switch; Cyrus One, Inc.; Telehouse; NTT Communications Corporation; Digital Realty Trust, Inc.; NaviSite; and Equinix, Inc.

Segmentation Overview:

The global data center colocation market has been segmented based on type, deployment, enterprise size, end-use, and region. Retail colocation is leading in the small-business sector, and the growth factors are attributed to the benefits of data storage and overhead savings. The wholesale colocation is anticipated to grow fast in the following years, attributed to the expanding consumer base.

North America is leading in the data center colocation market and is projected to dominate in the following years. Moreover, the availability of better infrastructure and high technology spending are some of the prominent factors to the market growth. Asia Pacific is a fast-growing market owing to the popularity of colocation to cater to data and bandwidth needs.

Data Center Colocation Market Report Highlights:

The global data center colocation market is projected to reach USD 159.1 billion at a CAGR of 12.6% by 2032.

The global market growth drivers comprise the high wave of digitization in business sectors and the availability of several opportunities in the data storage and distribution industry.

Retail is the leading segment for data center colocation owing to the convenience for small-scale organizations. Wholesale colocations are projected to expand fast in the global market.

IT & Telecom is leading in the deployment segment and is projected to remain dominant in the forthcoming years.

North America is a dominant market for data center colocation and is projected to continue dominating in the following years. Asia Pacific will likely exhibit significant growth in the upcoming years owing to the IT and Telecom advancements.

Prominent players in the global data center colocation market report include Cyxtera Technologies, Inc.; Global Switch; Cyrus One, Inc.; Telehouse; NTT Communications Corporation; Digital Realty Trust, Inc.; NaviSite; and Equinix, Inc.

Key Developments in the Industry:

In 2023, Princeton Digital Group launched its sixth facility in Indonesia scaled up to a 22MW data center facility in Greater Jakarta.

Artificial intelligence solutions can now resolve data center issues such as cooling, storage, and data distribution in one go. With this, data center efficiency and sustainability can be boosted with AI deployment.

Data Center Colocation Market Report Segmentation:

Data Center Colocation Market, By Type (2023-2032)

Retail

Wholesale

Data Center Colocation Market, By Deployment (2023-2032)

IT & Telecom & Healthcare

Healthcare

Research

Manufacturing

Retail

Energy

Data Center Colocation Market, By Enterprise Size (2023-2032)

Large Enterprises

Small & Medium Enterprises

Data Center Colocation Market, By Region (2023-2032)

North America

U.S. Canada



Europe

The U.K. Germany France Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific

China India Japan South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific



Latin America

Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa

UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



