Ensurge Micropower ASA to host a Company update presentation with the Chairman of the Board

Ensurge Micropower ASA ("Ensurge" or the "Company") and SpareBank 1 Markets have

the pleasure of inviting you to a Company update presentation with the

Chair of the Board, Terje Rogne, on Thursday 28 September at

10:00 am CEST.

The presentation will take place in Microsoft Teams. To take part, please use

the following link:

https://bit.ly/3EQm6ia

About Ensurge Micropower

Ensurge is Energizing Innovation(TM) with the first ultrathin, flexible, reliable, and fundamentally safe solid-state lithium microbattery for the 1 to 100 milliampere-hour (mAh) class of wearable devices, connected sensors, and beyond. The innovative Ensurge Microbattery enables energy-dense rechargeable products that are ideal for form-factor-constrained applications including hearables (hearing aids and wireless headphones), digital and health wearables, sports and fitness devices, and IoT connected device solutions that use energy harvesting to power everyday things. The company's state-of-the-art manufacturing facility, located in the heart of Silicon Valley, combines patented process technology and materials innovation with the scale of roll-to-roll production methods to bring the advantages of Ensurge technology to established and expanding markets.

Contact:

Terje Rogne, Chairman of the BoD

Phone: +47 472 02 200