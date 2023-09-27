ENDEAVOUR ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

London, 27 September 2023 – Endeavour Mining plc (LSE:EDV, TSX:EDV, OTCQX:EDVMF) (“Endeavour” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Cathia Lawson-Hall to the Board as an Independent Non-Executive Director effective today. Ms Lawson-Hall will be a member of the Remuneration Committee.

Srinivasan Venkatakrishnan, Chair of the Board, said: “I am delighted to welcome Cathia to Endeavour’s Board. She brings considerable strategic and financing experience, and significant knowledge of the African business environment. We look forward to welcoming her as an integral member of our Board to support the business as it continues to grow.”

Endeavour is also pleased to announce that Ian Cockerill, currently Endeavour’s Senior Independent Director, has moved to Deputy Chair of the Board. Alison Baker, currently an Independent Non-Executive Director of Endeavour and Chair of the Audit Committee, will succeed Mr. Cockerill as Senior Independent Director.

Following these changes, Endeavour’s Board complies in advance with the Financial Conduct Authority’s positive diversity targets for listed companies, with 40% of the Board being women, the Senior Independent Director being a woman and half of the Board being from an ethnic minority background.

ABOUT CATHIA LAWSON-HALL

Cathia Lawson-Hall has over 25 years’ corporate finance and investment banking experience. She was formerly Head of Coverage and Investment Banking for Africa at Société Générale, overseeing the team in charge of managing relations and strategic advisory with African governments, large corporates and financial institutions. Ms Lawson-Hall holds a Master’s degree and a postgraduate degree in Finance from the University of Paris-Dauphine.

The following information is disclosed in accordance with LR 9.6.13: Ms Lawson-Hall is currently a non-executive director of both Vivendi S.A. and Universal Music Group N.V. and there are no other matters requiring disclosure under the Listing Rules in relation to her appointment.

ABOUT ENDEAVOUR MINING PLC

Endeavour Mining is one of the world’s senior gold producers and the largest in West Africa, with operating assets across Senegal, Côte d’Ivoire and Burkina Faso and a strong portfolio of advanced development projects and exploration assets in the highly prospective Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa.

A member of the World Gold Council, Endeavour is committed to the principles of responsible mining and delivering sustainable value to its employees, stakeholders and the communities where it operates.

Endeavour is listed on the London and the Toronto Stock Exchanges, under the symbol EDV.

For more information, please visit www.endeavourmining.com.

