Nexans launches a share buyback program

Paris, September 27th, 2023 – Nexans announces the launch of a share buyback program for a maximum number of 275,000 shares, in accordance with the 17th resolution of the Shareholders' Meeting of May 11th, 2023, to allocate free shares and performance shares to eligible employees and corporate officers.

Nexans has appointed an investment services provider for its implementation over the period from September 26th, 2023 to January 1st, 2024.

About Nexans

For over a century, Nexans has played a crucial role in the electrification of the planet and is committed to electrifying the future. With approximately 28,000 people in 42 countries, the Group is paving the way to a new world of safe, sustainable and decarbonized electricity that is accessible to everyone. In 2022, Nexans generated 6.7 billion euros in standard sales. The Group is a leader in the design and manufacturing of cable systems and services across four main business areas: Power Generation & Transmission, Distribution, Usage and Industry & Solutions. Nexans was the first company in its industry to create a Foundation supporting sustainable initiatives, bringing access to energy to disadvantaged communities worldwide. The Group pledged to contribute to carbon neutrality by 2030.

