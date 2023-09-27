Invitation to Tallinna Sadam investor’s day on 09.10.2023

Tallinna Sadam invites its current and future shareholders and other interested parties to the Investors' Day, which will take place on October 9 at 16.30 Estonian time in the cruise terminal restaurant “Ocean 11” at the Tallinn Old City Harbour.

The members of the management board of Tallinna Sadam will introduce the company, give an overview of the financial results and future outlook, including new business projects and growth opportunities. We will also introduce current situation and future of the Old City Harbour real estate development. After the presentations and Q&A session and a free-form discussion will take place.

The event will be held in Estonian. The recording of the event with English translation will be published on the website of Tallinna Sadam.

To participate, please register here the latest on 07.10.2023.

We will send additional information about the investor day about possible changes to the e-mail provided at registration, if necessary.

Tallinna Sadam is one of the largest cargo- and passenger port complexes in the Baltic Sea region, which serves annually 10 million passengers and 20 million tons of cargo in average. In addition to passenger and freight services, Tallinna Sadam group also operates in shipping business via its subsidiaries – OÜ TS Laevad provides ferry services between the Estonian mainland and the largest islands, and OÜ TS Shipping charters its multifunctional vessel Botnica for icebreaking and construction services in Estonia and offshore projects abroad. Tallinna Sadam group is also a shareholder of an associate AS Green Marine, which provides waste management services.

Additional information:

Marju Zirel

Head of Investor Relations

Tel. +372 5342 6591