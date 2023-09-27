Global C5ISR Market Set to Reach $155.97 Billion by 2028, Fueled by Rising Demand for Advanced Defense Systems

Dublin, Sept. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global C5ISR Market Report and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global C5ISR market, representing command, control, communications, computers, combat systems, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems, achieved a significant milestone in 2022, reaching a value of USD 117.28 billion. As the demand for advanced defense technologies continues to surge, the C5ISR market is projected to expand at a steady CAGR of 4.5% between 2023 and 2028, ultimately reaching a valuation of USD 155.97 billion by 2028.

The Vital Role of C5ISR Systems

C5ISR systems are instrumental in enabling defense organizations worldwide to communicate, coordinate, and execute missions effectively. These integrated technologies provide military forces with heightened situational awareness, real-time information, secure communication capabilities, and advanced decision-making tools. In the landscape of modern warfare, C5ISR systems play a pivotal role in detecting, tracking, and responding to threats, thereby ensuring the safety and security of nations.

Driving Factors

The global C5ISR market is being driven by several compelling factors:

Increasing Demand for Advanced Systems: Rising geopolitical tensions, territorial disputes, and the imperative for enhanced border security have generated a substantial demand for advanced C5ISR capabilities. Governments across the globe are making substantial investments in next-generation C5ISR systems to maintain their strategic edge and deter potential threats. Technological Advancements: Rapid progress in artificial intelligence, big data analytics, and cybersecurity is facilitating the expansion of the C5ISR market. These innovations empower the development of highly advanced C5ISR systems capable of processing and analyzing vast datasets, delivering actionable intelligence, and bolstering decision-making capabilities for military personnel. Autonomous and Unmanned Systems: The focus on developing autonomous and unmanned systems like drones and robotic vehicles is expected to fuel demand for C5ISR systems. These systems require advanced communication, surveillance, and intelligence capabilities, which can be facilitated through cutting-edge C5ISR technologies. Integration of Advanced Technologies: The integration of technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and quantum computing is revolutionizing C5ISR systems by enhancing their data processing, analysis, and decision-making capabilities. This integration is poised to drive the C5ISR market in defense organizations worldwide. Multi-Domain Operations (MDO): The growing emphasis on multi-domain operations necessitates C5ISR systems that can seamlessly integrate data from different domains, including air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace. This integration is crucial for military forces to maintain a competitive advantage in modern warfare.

Market Segmentation

The C5ISR market can be segmented based on type, component, end use, and region:

Market Breakup by Type : Airborne, Naval, Land

: Airborne, Naval, Land Market Breakup by Component : Surveillance and Reconnaissance, Command and Control, Computers, Intelligence, Communication, Combat Systems, Others

: Surveillance and Reconnaissance, Command and Control, Computers, Intelligence, Communication, Combat Systems, Others Market Breakup by End Use : Defense, Commercial

: Defense, Commercial Market Breakup by Region: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa

Competitive Landscape

Key players in the global C5ISR market include:

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc.

Cubic Corporation

BAE Systems Plc

L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

ManTech International Corporation

These industry leaders continue to shape the C5ISR landscape through strategic investments, acquisitions, mergers, and innovations.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 185 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $125.14 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $155.97 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.5% Regions Covered Global

