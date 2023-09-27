Global Neon Gas Market to Reach $596.8 Million in 2028, Set to Grow at 10.2% CAGR

Dublin, Sept. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Neon Gas Market Report and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market is poised for substantial growth. Projections indicate a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2% between 2023 and 2028, ultimately reaching a value of USD 596.80 million by 2028.

The Versatile World of Neon Gas

Neon gas, known for its colorless, odorless, and tasteless properties in its natural state, finds diverse applications:

Neon Signs and Lighting : Neon gas is a primary component for creating iconic neon signs, high-voltage indicators, and gas discharge tubes. Its use extends to cryogenic refrigeration, filling gas for glass windows, and as a crucial element in lasers.

: Neon gas is a primary component for creating iconic neon signs, high-voltage indicators, and gas discharge tubes. Its use extends to cryogenic refrigeration, filling gas for glass windows, and as a crucial element in lasers. Electronics : The electronics industry is a significant driver of the neon gas market. Increasing demand for electronic products, especially in emerging economies, has led to greater neon gas consumption. Neon gas plays a vital role in laser technology, with applications in healthcare, telecommunications, and defense.

: The electronics industry is a significant driver of the neon gas market. Increasing demand for electronic products, especially in emerging economies, has led to greater neon gas consumption. Neon gas plays a vital role in laser technology, with applications in healthcare, telecommunications, and defense. Automotive : Neon gas contributes to the production of high-intensity discharge (HID) lamps used in automotive headlights. These lamps offer improved visibility and extended lifespan compared to traditional halogen lamps. The automotive sector's pursuit of energy-efficient lighting solutions is boosting the demand for neon gas.

: Neon gas contributes to the production of high-intensity discharge (HID) lamps used in automotive headlights. These lamps offer improved visibility and extended lifespan compared to traditional halogen lamps. The automotive sector's pursuit of energy-efficient lighting solutions is boosting the demand for neon gas. Lighting Industry: Neon gas plays a pivotal role in the lighting industry, particularly in the production of eye-catching neon signs. Rising demand for advertising and decorative lighting in commercial establishments, such as restaurants, bars, and retail stores, is driving market growth. Additionally, neon signs are known for their energy efficiency and longevity, making them a favored choice for businesses.

Market Segmentation

The neon gas market is segmented based on application, end use, and region:

Market by Application : Semiconductor, LCD, Imaging and Lighting, Laser, Others

: Semiconductor, LCD, Imaging and Lighting, Laser, Others Market by End Use : Aerospace and Aircraft, Automotive and Transportation Equipment, Electronics, Healthcare, Others

: Aerospace and Aircraft, Automotive and Transportation Equipment, Electronics, Healthcare, Others Market by Region: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa

Competitive Landscape

Key players in the global neon gas market include:

Linde plc

L'Air Liquide S.A (Air Liquide)

Ingas LLC

Cryoin Engineering Ltd

Messer Group GmbH

These industry leaders continue to shape the neon gas market through strategic investments, acquisitions, and innovations, further contributing to its impressive growth.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 134 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $367.59 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $596.8 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.2% Regions Covered Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ikeaj

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment