Publication of an investor presentation of Crédit Agricole Assurances

Credit Agricole Assurances would like to announce today the release of a new investor presentation.

This document is available on Crédit Agricole Assurances’ website:

(https://www.ca-assurances.com/previewPDF/33169/CAA_slides%20investisseurs_30juin2023.pdf)

 

 

 

About Crédit Agricole Assurances

Crédit Agricole Assurances, France’s largest insurance Group, unites together Crédit Agricole’s insurance subsidiaries. The Group offers a range of savings, retirement, health, personal protection and property insurance products and services. They are distributed by the Crédit Agricole’s banks in France and in nine other countries around the world by financial advisers and multi-line insurance agents. The Crédit Agricole Assurances companies serve individuals, professionals, farmers and businesses. Crédit Agricole Assurances has 5,700 employees. Its premium income at the end of 2023 amounted to €35.3 billion (IFRS).

Press contacts

Françoise Bololanik +33 (0)1 57 72 46 83 / 06 25 13 73 98

Nicolas Leviaux +33 (0)1 57 72 09 50 / 06 19 60 48 53

service.presse@ca-assurances.fr


Investor Relations contacts

Victoire-Emmanuelle Prud’homme +33 (0)1 43 23 90 66

Valentin Lecomte +33 (0)1 43 23 59 76

relations.investisseurs@ca-assurances.fr

 

