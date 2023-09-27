Global ATP Assays Markets, 2023-2027: Increasing Food Safety Concerns & Growing Demand in Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies Fueling Growth

Dublin, Sept. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "ATP Assays Market by Product (Consumables (Kits, Reagent, Microplate), Instrument (Luminometer, Spectrophotometers)), Application (Contamination, Disease Testing, Drug Discovery), End User (Hospitals, Pharmaceuticals, Food Testing) - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global ATP Assays market is projected to reach USD 500 million by 2028 from USD 300 million in 2023, at a CAGR of 7.8%























This report provides an in-depth analysis of the ATP Assays Market, focusing on estimating market size and future growth potential across various segments, including product, application, and end user. The report also presents a product portfolio matrix featuring various ATP Assays products available in the market. Additionally, it offers a competitive analysis of key market players, showcasing their company profiles, service offerings, and core market strategies.

The ATP Assays market is currently experiencing rapid expansion, primarily driven by substantial investments in pharmaceutical and biotechnology research and development. The market's growth is further fueled by the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, such as cancer, and a notable shift from traditional culture-based testing methods to more efficient rapid tests.

The consumables and accessories segment plays a dominant role in this market, reflecting the widespread use of ATP assays. These assays are instrumental in critical activities like assessing cell viability and conducting tumor testing in research institutes. Moreover, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies contribute significantly to this market segment's demand, relying on ATP assays for contamination testing, supporting their growing commercial operations, and meeting the ongoing demand for innovative therapies to combat chronic illnesses.

In 2023, North America emerged as the leading region in the ATP assays market. Several factors contributed to this dominance, including the surging demand for cell and gene therapies to address chronic diseases, substantial research and development efforts in pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical firms, increased production of COVID-19 drugs, growing adoption of cell-based assays for drug development, and the user-friendly nature of ATP assays for contamination testing.























The consumables & accessories segment is projected to account for the largest share of the ATP assays market

By product, ATP assays market is segmented into consumables & accessories and instruments. The consumables & accessories segment accounted for the largest share of the ATP assays market in 2022.

This prevalence can be attributed to the extensive usage of ATP assays in research institutes to evaluate cell viability, the increasing need for tumor testing and cell proliferation (particularly in cancer) due to the rise in chronic diseases, and the frequent acquisition of consumables by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

Contamination Testing segment is projected to account for the largest share of the ATP assays market in 2023

By application, the ATP assays market is segmented into contamination testing, disease testing, and drug discovery & development.

In 2023, the contamination testing segment is projected to account for the largest share of the ATP assays market due to the growing regulatory severity of pharmaceutical and food & beverage companies for non-contaminated production, and the necessity for cleaning and disinfection of environmental surfaces in hospitals.

By end user, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology companies accounted for the largest share of the market in 2022

By end users, The ATP assays market is segmented into pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, the food & beverage industry, hospitals & diagnostic laboratories, and academic & research institutes. The dominance of Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology companies segment can be attributed to several significant factors.

These include the presence of a substantial number of pharmaceutical players who are making significant investments in this market, the increasing regulatory approvals for cell culture-based vaccines that require the use of ATP assays in contamination testing, the expansion of commercial activities by various pharmaceutical companies, the growing demand for cell and gene therapies to combat chronic diseases.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 236 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $0.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $0.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.2% Regions Covered Global

Premium Insights

Increasing Food Safety Concerns to Drive Market

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies Accounted for Largest Share of Asia-Pacific ATP Assays Market in 2022

China to Register Highest Growth Rate in ATP Assays Market During Forecast Period

North America to Dominate Global ATP Assays Market in 2028

Emerging Economies to Register Higher Growth Rates During Study Period

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Food Safety Concerns Globally

Growing Demand for ATP Assays in Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Rising Investments in Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology R&D

Increasing Prevalence of Cancer Globally

Shift from Culture-Based Tests to Rapid Tests

Rising Incidence and Prevalence of Chronic and Infectious Diseases

Restraints

High Cost of Instruments and Reagents

Inability to Differentiate Between Extracellular and Intracellular ATP

Opportunities

Technological Enhancements in ATP Assay Probes

Growth Prospects in Emerging Economies

Challenges

Low Survival Rate for Small Players and New Entrants

Industry Trends

Increasing Regulations for Food Businesses

Adoption of ATP Testing for Monitoring Environmental Contamination Caused by Sars-Cov-2

Technology Analysis

Homogeneous Time-Resolved Fluorescence Technology for Rapid Screening of ATP Concentrations

Ease of Use of Liquid Chromatography-Tandem Mass Spectrometry Analyzers in Clinical Laboratories

Advanced Assay Stability (Aas) Systems to Match Room Temperature while Performing Assays

Other Technological Innovations

Company Profiles

Key Players

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Merck Kgaa

Promega Corporation

Neogen Corporation

Perkinelmer Inc.

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Promocell Gmbh

Danaher Corporation

Lonza

Abcam plc

3M

Abnova Corporation

Geno Technology Inc.

Aat Bioquest, Inc.

Biothema Ab

Biotium

Creative Bioarray

Canvax

Elabscience Biotechnology Inc.

Mbl International Corporation

Other Players

Ruhof Corporation

Charm Sciences chat

Bio Shield Tech, LLC

Cayman Chemical

Cell Signaling Technology, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uc5ae4

