Wireless Sensors Technologies and Global Markets, 2022-2023 & 2023-2028

Wireless Sensors Technologies and Global Markets are projected to reach a value of $32.4 billion by 2028 from $12.3 billion in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 21.4%
The global wireless sensors market is the focus of this comprehensive report, which also delves into the analysis of prevailing global market trends. The data within the report is based on 2022 as the reference year, with estimations extending from 2023 to 2028 and projections of the Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) throughout the forecast period.
Wireless sensors represent devices capable of gathering and transmitting data from their surroundings wirelessly to monitoring or control systems. These devices are engineered to eliminate the necessity for physical wiring, providing flexibility and enabling remote monitoring across various applications.
This report encompasses the wireless sensors market across diverse end-use applications, encompassing home automation and other indoor applications, energy infrastructure, healthcare, industrial automation, logistics and transport, ecology and agriculture, and defense and surveillance.
The report also addresses various wireless technologies and standards, including Zigbee, radio frequency for consumer electronics (RF4CE), Bluetooth, Bluetooth Smart, Wi-Fi, IPv6 over low-power wireless personal area networks (6LoWPAN), radio-frequency identification (RFID), and other 802.15.4-based technologies. Measurable parameters explored encompass biological characteristics, motion and position, temperature, flow, level, surveillance and image, chemical, pressure, and humidity.
Home automation and indoor applications are expected to significantly contribute to the wireless sensor market, although competition among various wireless technologies may temper their individual influence. Notably, stakeholders in home automation have taken swift strides to introduce their offerings, leading to their dominance in the market.
However, as other sectors, especially in the industrial domain, increasingly adopt wireless sensors, the dominance of home automation will likely wane. The automotive engineering and design domains, driven by intelligent transportation, emphasize electronic technologies over mechanical ones, further fueling wireless sensor market growth.
Wireless sensors are pivotal in gathering essential data related to crop growth, optimal watering practices, and fertilizer requirements. As the agriculture industry grapples with meeting the food demand of a growing global population, the escalating utilization of wireless sensors in agriculture is poised to propel wireless sensor market growth. Furthermore, the widespread adoption of IoT-based wireless sensors across diverse end-user applications is anticipated to be a pivotal driver for the wireless sensors market's expansion.
Key players in the market include NXP Semiconductor Inc., Emerson Electric Co., Texas Instruments Inc., ABB Ltd., Siemens AG, Schneider Electric SE, Rockwell Automation Inc., Honeywell International Inc., and STMicroelectronics N.V., among others.
Report Includes
- Analyses of market trends, with data from 2022, estimates for 2023, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2028
- Estimation of the market size for wireless sensor technologies, both in value and volumetric terms, and corresponding market share analysis by type of wireless sensor standard/technology, measurable parameter, application, and geographic region
- Description of the technology and innovations behind wireless sensor development and production; and analysis of opportunities, deterrents, and trends affecting the growth of this market
- Details of numerous wireless sensors technologies such as RFID, ZigBee, RF4CE and EnOcean and comparison between Bluetooth and Bluetooth smart sensors
- Coverage of events like mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and other key strategies adopted by leading players in the wireless sensors market
- Market share analysis of various manufacturers/suppliers of various wireless sensors, and their product overviews and competitive landscape
- Company profiles of major industry players of the industry, including ABB Ltd., Emerson Electric Co., Jacobs Engineering Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH and Texas Instruments Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
- Market Outlook
- Market Summary
Chapter 3 Market Overview
- Overview
- Fundamentals of Sensors
- Wireless Sensors
- Iot and Wsn
- Mesh Networks
- Sensor Life Cycle Assessment
- Technology Life Cycle
- Regulatory Standards
- Regulation of Wireless Sensor Networks
- Regulation of IoT Sensor Networks
- Value Chain Analysis
- Porter's Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining Power of Suppliers
- Bargaining Power of Consumers
- Threat of New Entrants
- Competitive Rivalry
- Threat of Substitutes
- Assessment of the Impact of Covid-19 on the Market
- Assessment of the Impact of Russia-Ukraine War on the Market
Chapter 4 Market Dynamics
- Overview
- Market Drivers
- Emergence of Smart Factory Concepts and Rapid Adoption of Industrial Automation
- Shifting Manufacturing Locations
- Increasing Adoption of Wireless Technologies
- The Growth of Smart Cities
- Market Opportunities
- Synergies/Collaborations Between Various Wireless Standards and Their Increasing Usage in Industrial Applications
- Increased Adoption of Wireless Sensors Across Various Applications for Remote Monitoring
- The Growth of Industrial IoT (Iiot)
- Rising Potential for Wireless Sensors in Environmental Monitoring (Ecology) and Agriculture
- Market Restraints
- Security and Privacy Issues of Wsns
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Measurable Parameter
- Overview
- Wireless Biological Characteristic Sensors
- Wireless Motion and Position Sensors
- Wireless Temperature Sensors
- Wireless Flow Sensors
- Wireless Surveillance and Image Sensors
- Wireless Level Sensors
- Wireless Pressure Sensors
- Wireless Humidity Sensors
- Wireless Chemical Composition Sensors
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Wireless Standard/Technology
- Overview
- 802.15.4 Standard/Technology
- Zigbee and Rf4Ce
- Bluetooth
- Wi-Fi and Ipv6 Over Low-Power Wireless Personal Area Networks (6Lowpan)
- Rfid
- Others
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by End-Use Application
- Overview
- Home Automation
- Energy Infrastructure
- Healthcare
- Industrial Automation
- Ecology and Agriculture
- Defense and Surveillance
- Logistics and Transport
- Others
Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Region
- Overview
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Rest of the World
Chapter 9 Environmental, Social, and Governance (Esg) Perspective
- Overview
- Esg Performance in Wireless Sensors Market
- Environmental Impact
- Social Impact
- Governance Impact
- Current Status of Esg in the Wireless Sensors Market
- Key Esg Issues in the Wireless Sensors Market
- Consumer Attitudes Towards Esg in Wireless Sensors Market
- Case Study
- Concluding Remarks
Chapter 10 Emerging Technologies and Developments
- Market Trend Analysis
- Factors Influencing Wireless Sensor Price Trends
- Emerging Technologies in the Market
- Low-Power Wide-Area Networks (Lpwan)
- 5G and Beyond
- Edge Computing
- Energy Harvesting
- Ai and Ml
- Sensor Fusion
- Internet of Things (Iot)
- Wearable Sensors
Chapter 11 Patent Analysis
- Overview
- Geographical Patterns
Chapter 12 Competitive Landscape
