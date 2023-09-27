Global Practice Management System (Integrated, Standalone) Market Size, Share, & Trends Analysis Report 2023-2030

Dublin, Sept. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Practice Management System Market Size, Share, & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Integrated, Standalone), By Component (Software, Services), By Delivery Mode (Web-based, On-premises), By End-use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global practice management system market size is expected to reach USD 25.5 billion by 2030. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 9.72% from 2023 to 2030

In the rapidly evolving healthcare landscape, the demand for efficient and cost-effective treatment options is driving significant advancements. Practice Management Systems (PMS) are increasingly adopted by healthcare providers worldwide, marking pivotal progress within the industry.

Market research attributes this rise in demand to factors such as the ever-increasing pressure to curtail healthcare expenditure, the evolution of healthcare settings, and a prominent shift towards digital health records. PMS is viewed as a vital tool that empowers mid-sized and large healthcare providers to deliver exceptional care cost-effectively.

The incorporation of these systems with other healthcare IT solutions further propels market growth. The changing dynamics of hospital and healthcare settings, along with a focus on cost-effective, high-quality care, contribute to market development.

Practice management systems enable mid-sized and large healthcare providers to offer the right treatment at an effective price, reducing treatment costs. Key players in the industry adopt strategies like product launches, collaborations, partnerships, and mergers & acquisitions to strengthen their position.

For example, in November 2022, Henry Schein, Inc. partnered with VideaHealth, a leading dental Artificial Intelligence (AI) platform, to introduce Dentrix Detect AI. This AI-enabled X-ray analysis tool integrates directly into Dentrix Practice Management Systems, showcasing the industry's commitment to innovation and efficiency.

Practice Management System Market Report Highlights

Changing dynamics of healthcare settings/hospital industry along with the development and sale of value-added services is driving the market

The integrated systems segment captured the largest market share in 2022, mainly due to the benefits such as enhanced efficiency and communication across various departments, and reduced administrative and medical errors

Software held the largest revenue share in 2022 owing to technological advancements and new product launches

The cloud-based segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR over the forecast period due to the associated advantages, such as ready availability of the information even in remote locations, higher reliability, and faster processing

Physician back-office dominated the market in 2022 due to the growing adoption of these systems in physician offices

The growing focus of the Association of American Medical Colleges on increasing the number of physicians and healthcare facilities across the region is also expected to drive the segment growth

