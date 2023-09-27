Navigating the Skies: Aviation Market Growth Soars to New Heights with a Projected $438.72 Billion Increase by 2027

Dublin, Sept. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Aviation Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report delivers essential insights for key stakeholders aiming to maintain competitiveness. This data-rich analysis provides an in-depth exploration of prevailing trends, dynamic growth drivers, and unique challenges within the industry. It is informed by insights from 25 leading vendors in the aviation sector.

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Growth Drivers: The report highlights the pivotal role of increasing airline efficiency, significant investments in airport infrastructure, and the surge in airport and terminal constructions in driving market progress. Technology Trends: It identifies a definitive shift towards radio-frequency identification (RFID) and its influence on the aviation market's growth trajectory. Market Demand: The report points to the escalating needs for air transportation and an uptick in business jet demands as significant contributors to market growth. Vendor Analysis: Offering a robust vendor analysis, the report serves as an invaluable strategic tool for enhancing market positioning. It also keeps clients informed about upcoming trends and challenges. Quantitative and Qualitative Insights: With a combination of qualitative and quantitative data, this report acts as a vital compass for navigating the complexities of the contemporary aviation industry.

Market Forecast and Growth:

The aviation market is forecasted to experience substantial growth, with a projected increase of USD 438.72 billion during the period from 2022 to 2027. This growth is expected to accelerate at a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 6.2% during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation:

The report segments the aviation market into various categories, including:

Type: Commercial aviation, Military aviation, and General aviation.

Commercial aviation, Military aviation, and General aviation. Revenue Stream: Passenger and Freight.

Passenger and Freight. Geographical Landscape: Regions covered include APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America.

Prime Market Drivers:

The study identifies the shift toward radio-frequency identification (RFID) as a primary driver influencing aviation market growth in the coming years. Additionally, increasing demand for air transportation and the growing need for business jets are expected to drive significant market demand.

Companies Mentioned:

The report covers key players in the aviation market, including Airbus SE, BAE Systems Plc, Bombardier Inc., DAHER, Dassault Aviation SA, Embraer SA, General Dynamics Corp., General Electric Co., Leonardo Spa, Lockheed Martin Corp., Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Pilatus Aircraft Ltd., Raytheon Technologies Corp., Rolls Royce Holdings Plc, Saab AB, Safran SA, Textron Inc., Thales Group, The Boeing Co., and United Aircraft Corp.

Report Contents:

The report on the aviation market includes the following areas:

The aviation industry is continually evolving, and this report provides the necessary insights and analysis to stay informed and competitive in this dynamic sector.

