3D Printing for Healthcare market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 23.6% by 2033: Visiongain

Visiongain has published a new report: 3D Printing for Healthcare Market Report 2023-2033: Forecasts by Product (Syringe Based, Magnetic Levitation, Laser Based, Inkjet Based), by Technology (Fused Deposition Modelling (FDM), Selective Laser Sintering (SLS), Stereolithography), Others), by Application (Biosensors, Medical (Pharmaceuticals, Prosthetics and Implants, Tissue and Organ Regeneration), Dental)) AND Regional and Leading National Market Analysis PLUS Analysis of Leading Companies AND COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Pattern Analysis.

The 3D Printing for Healthcare Market is valued at US$3,719.3 million in 2022 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 23.6% during the forecast period 2023-2033.

Limitation in Scalability of Large-scale Production

While 3D printing offers numerous advantages, it also faces limitations in scalability, which can be a significant restraint in the 3D printing healthcare market. Scalability refers to the ability of 3D printing technology to efficiently and effectively meet the demands of large-scale production and healthcare systems. Typically, 3D printing exhibits slower production speeds when compared to traditional manufacturing methods, particularly when dealing with large and intricate medical devices or pharmaceuticals. The layer-by-layer additive process can be time-consuming, making it challenging to produce high volumes of products quickly. Scaling up 3D printing for batch production can be complex. Coordinating the printing of multiple items simultaneously while maintaining quality control and consistency is a logistical challenge. Traditional manufacturing methods often benefit from economies of scale, where per-unit production costs decrease as production volumes increase. 3D printing does not always offer the same cost efficiencies, making it less competitive for high-volume production. Many 3D-printed healthcare products require post-processing steps such as sterilization, finishing, and quality control testing. These supplementary stages can introduce both time and intricacy into the production process, thus presenting scalability with greater difficulties. Despite these scalability restraints, 3D printing continues to have a transformative impact on healthcare by enabling personalized medical devices, pharmaceuticals, and innovative solutions. Overcoming scalability challenges often involves a combination of technology advancements, process optimization, and strategic planning to balance the benefits of 3D printing with its limitations, ultimately contributing to improved patient care and healthcare outcomes.

How has COVID-19 had a Significant Impact on the 3D Printing for Healthcare Market?

The COVID-19 pandemic has had both positive and negative impacts on various industries, including the 3D printing healthcare market. While 3D printing has played a significant role in responding to the pandemic, such as producing personal protective equipment (PPE) and medical device components, it has also faced challenges and negative impacts. One of the most prominent positive impacts of COVID-19 on the 3D printing healthcare market was the rapid production of PPE, such as face shields, masks, and respirator components. 3D printing allowed for the quick response to shortages of critical equipment, helping to protect healthcare workers and the general population. During disruptions in the traditional manufacturing supply chain, 3D printing was employed to manufacture nasal swabs for COVID-19 testing kits. This increased testing capacity during the pandemic. The urgency of the pandemic fostered collaboration between healthcare providers, researchers, and 3D printing companies. This association resulted in the swift creation of inventive solutions and the exchange of knowledge and expertise. Like many industries, the 3D printing healthcare market experienced disruptions in the supply chain for materials and components. Delays and shortages affected the availability of essential resources for 3D printing. Clinical trials for 3D-printed healthcare solutions were postponed or delayed due to restrictions on patient interactions, reduced access to healthcare facilities, and the prioritization of COVID-19 research. the COVID-19 pandemic had a mixed impact on the 3D printing healthcare market. While it highlighted the agility and adaptability of 3D printing technology in responding to healthcare emergencies, it also posed challenges related to supply chain disruptions, economic uncertainty, and regulatory hurdles. However, the pandemic accelerated the recognition of 3D printing's potential in healthcare and led to innovations that may have long-term positive effects on the industry.

What are the Current Market Drivers?

Patient-specific Implants and Prosthetics Usage

Patient-specific implants and prosthetics are powerful drivers in the 3D printing healthcare market. This strategy harnesses the potential of 3D printing to craft personalized medical devices that cater to the distinct anatomical and specific requirements of individual patients. Patient-specific implants and prosthetics are designed to fit a patient's anatomy perfectly. This customization results in greater comfort, improved functionality, and reduced risk of complications. Patients can experience better mobility, reduced pain, and improved quality of life. 3D printing technology excels at creating complex and intricate shapes. Patient-specific implants can be designed to match the natural contours of a patient's body, making them ideal for applications like cranial implants, hip and knee replacements, and dental implants. For prosthetics and implants involving visible body parts, like facial prostheses, custom designs can result in better aesthetic outcomes, improving a patient's self-esteem and psychological well-being.

Singular Health Group has completed the purchase of a local 3D printing company in a bid to investigate and develop enhanced software, technology and printing processes for a range of medical devices. The medical technology company has established a wholly owned subsidiary – Singular3DP – as the purchasing vehicle for the printing assets and business of Bibra Lake-based Global3D to expand its footprint into the field of patient-specific prosthetics and orthotics.

Reduced Costs of Customized Medical Solutions

3D printing makes it economically viable to provide patients with customized medical solutions, such as orthopedic implants, dental prosthetics, and hearing aids, without significantly increasing the cost for the patient. 3D printing allows for the creation of highly customized and patient-specific medical devices, implants, and prosthetics at a similar cost to standardized products. This customization enhances patient care without significantly increasing manufacturing expenses. Traditional manufacturing processes often result in material waste due to the need for large production runs and excess inventory. On the contrary, 3D printing operates as an additive manufacturing process, utilizing only the necessary material for constructing the object. This results in minimal material wastage and cost reductions. Furthermore, 3D printing enables on-demand or just-in-time manufacturing, producing items as required rather than accumulating large inventories. This diminishes storage expenses and the threat of obsolescence for medical devices and implants. While traditional manufacturing often capitalizes on economies of scale, 3D printing can provide cost-efficiency benefits for smaller production batches. Such versatility permits cost-effective customization and the production of small batches.

Where are the Market Opportunities?

Advancement in Dental Consumable Applications

3D printing provides the capacity to manufacture dental prosthetics like crowns, bridges, and dentures, offering a significant level of customization. This empowers dental professionals to provide patients with prosthetic solutions that precisely align with their unique oral anatomy, resulting in enhanced comfort and aesthetics. In the realm of orthodontic treatments, 3D printing finds extensive use in crafting clear aligners, which have experienced substantial growth in response to the growing demand for inconspicuous orthodontic options. This technology streamlines the efficient and precise fabrication of these aligners. Furthermore, 3D printing is employed for crafting bespoke dental implants that are tailored to the specific requirements of individual patients. This technology allows for the design and production of implants that match the patient's bone structure and bite, resulting in better stability and long-term success. 3D-printed surgical guides aid dentists and oral surgeons in precise implant placement and other dental procedures. These guides improve surgical accuracy, reduce complications, and shorten recovery times. 3D printing technology supports digital smile design (DSD) workflows, allowing patients to preview their potential outcomes before undergoing cosmetic dental procedures. DSD enhances patient communication and satisfaction. 3D printing can make high-quality dental care more accessible and affordable, particularly in underserved areas or regions with limited access to traditional dental labs.

The Shape 1 Dental 3D printer, from the manufacturer RAYSHAPE, were able to create the surgical guides. Based on DLP technology, the machine is equipped with a UV light and has a print volume of 144 × 81 × 200 mm (5.76 × 3.2 × 7.87 inches). Combining high speed with high throughput at a reasonable price, this solution is ideal for integration into dental clinics and laboratories. It also includes the ShapeWare 3D printing software in dental version.

Enabling Medical Training for Various Surgical Simulations

Surgical simulation using 3D printing presents a valuable opportunity in the field of healthcare. Surgical simulation allows medical professionals, including surgeons, residents, and medical students, to practice and refine their surgical skills in a controlled and risk-free environment. This leads to improved surgical proficiency and better patient outcomes. The ability to simulate complex surgical procedures using 3D-printed models helps reduce the likelihood of errors during real surgeries. his improves patient safety and lowers the likelihood of complications. Surgeons can use 3D-printed surgical models to plan and optimize surgical approaches, ensuring that procedures are tailored to the specific patient's anatomy. This leads to more precise surgeries and shorter recovery times. Surgical simulation is particularly beneficial for complex or rare cases where real-life experience is limited. Surgeons can rehearse and formulate approaches for complex surgeries in advance, prior to conducting them on real patients. It allows surgical teams to practice and coordinate their actions in a simulated surgical environment, fostering effective teamwork and communication during real surgeries Medical institutions and educational programs have the opportunity to integrate surgical simulation into their curriculum, offering students practical, hands-on experience that complements their theoretical knowledge. Surgical simulation provides a means to objectively assess and evaluate the skills and proficiency of medical professionals, aiding in certification and continuing education. 3D-printed surgical models can be used to educate patients about their upcoming surgeries, helping them better understand the procedure and its potential outcomes.

Competitive Landscape

The major players operating in the 3D Printing for Healthcare Market are; 3D MEDi Tech, 3D Systems, Inc., Aprecia Pharmaceuticals, Aspect Biosystems, Aurora Labs, Cyfuse Biomedical, Envision TEC, Materialise NV, Oceanz BV, Organovo Holdings, Inc., Oventus Medical, Stratasys Ltd. These major players operating in this market have adopted various strategies comprising M&A, investment in R&D, collaborations, partnerships, regional business expansion, and new product launch.

Recent Developments

On 19 th June 2023, 3D Systems and SWANY Co., Ltd. collaborated to promote the adoption of large-format pellet extrusion 3D printing in Japan. Through this collaboration, SWANY is opening a new demo centre that will include a 3D Systems EXT 1070 Titan Pellet printer (formerly Titan Atlas 2.5 HS) — the first of its kind in Japan. With this printer, 3D Systems and SWANY will showcase its capabilities to enable efficient additive and subtractive production of large-format parts. From this location, SWANY will also provide 3D printing services including design support to the Asia-Pacific region to facilitate prototyping and production for a variety of applications.

On 5th April 2023, Stratasys Ltd. completed the acquisition of the additive manufacturing materials business of Covestro AG. The acquisition, which is immediately accretive, includes R&D facilities and activities, global development and sales teams across Europe, the U.S. and Asia, a portfolio of approximately 60 additive manufacturing materials, and an extensive IP portfolio comprised of hundreds of patents and patents pending.

